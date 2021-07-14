Women of Distinction Luncheon & Awards

« All Events

The annual Girl Scouts Women of Distinction program brings together and recognizes a group of purpose-driven leaders in business, government, and philanthropy, who, like our girls, are dedicated to service and leadership. During the event we will honor accomplished women leaders for their leadership and community contributions and one male leader with the “Man Enough to Be a Girl Scout” award. New this year, we will also pay tribute to an inspirational emerging rising star and an outstanding community partner. We invite you to join us this year to honor those who are improving our community with their leadership and volunteer service.

The Women of Distinction program is composed of five awards:

• Woman of Distinction Award: The recipient of this award demonstrates exceptional leadership, serves our communities, and advances the quality-of-life for girls and women. This purpose-driven woman is a champion for female ambition and connects with others to create impactful solutions. She is an inspirational role model who shows young girls how to create positive change in our world.

• Rising Star: Girl Scouts know there’s no ‘right age’ to begin making a difference. Each year, one Rising Star Award is presented to a young Woman of Distinction between 12-25 years of age, who has completed a term of service in Girl Scouts. This individual has demonstrated leadership, initiative, and dedication, and has made significant contributions in her community.

• Outstanding Community Partner: This award recognizes organizations, corporations, or foundations of all sizes for their philanthropic and/or exceptional involvement with Girl Scouts. This partner makes an impressionable difference to enhance education, transform communities, and is dedicated to empowering young leaders.

• Lifetime Achievement Award: The recipient of this award is a lifelong Girl Scout who has dedicated her life to serving in the interest and support of female leadership.

• Man Enough to Be a Girl Scout Award: The recipient of this award is a male business leader who supports the development of girls through Girl Scouting.