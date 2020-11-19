Women United Legacy Luncheon

Presented by United Way of Tarrant County

May 13, 2021

Shady Oaks Country Club

11:30 am – 1 pm

Our keynote speaker will be Emily Ramshaw, co-founder and CEO of the 19th—a nonprofit, nonpartisan newsroom reporting at the intersection of women, politics and policy. The event will be hosted both in person at Shady Oaks Country Club and virtually. Join as we discuss the biggest issues facing women and girls in society today and announce the recipients of our Women United’s annual Impact Grant.