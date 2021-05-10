LifeGift names new vp, quality and regulatory compliance ready for review.

Kristine Browning, RN, has been promoted by LifeGift to vice president, quality and regulatory compliance. LifeGift, the nonprofit organ and tissue donation organization serving 109 Texas counties in Southeast, North and West Texas, has a location in Fort Worth.

Browning oversees LifeGift’s quality assurance and improvement processes, compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and policies for organ and tissue recovery services across the organization’s service areas. She is responsible for developing and administering quality systems processes and supporting performance improvement initiatives across the organization.

“Kristine’s extensive experience and proven leadership track record have prepared her for this next level of administration and accountability,” says Kevin Myer, president and CEO of LifeGift. “With our continued growth, we will leverage Kristine’s comprehensive knowledge to continue to drive performance improvement. She is a welcome addition to our senior leadership team.”

Browning has more than 28 years of experience in health care and has worked at LifeGift since March 2020. Throughout her tenure in the donation and transplantation community, Browning has served in a variety of leadership roles. Prior to joining LifeGift, she previously served as transplant quality coordinator at Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston. Browning attended the Foothills Hospital, School of Nursing in Calgary, AB. She is a member of the Transplant Quality Institute Faculty and serves on the OPTN Data Advisory Committee (DAC).

