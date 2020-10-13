76.7 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Caregiver Inc. hires David F. Smith as CFO
Caregiver Inc. hires David F. Smith as CFO

By FWBP Staff
David F Smith CFO Caregiver

Sports

FWBP Staff
FWBP Staff

Caregiver Inc., a Fort Worth-based provider of long-term care services and supports to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has hired David F. Smith III – PHOTO – as chief financial officer.

Smith, a senior finance and operating executive with a record of growing revenue for large and middle-market companies, will be responsible for planning, implementing, managing, and controlling all of the company’s financial-related activities. 
“We’re pleased to welcome David to the Caregiver executive leadership team. He is a high-energy person who prides himself on teamwork, leadership, excellence, integrity, and direct, open and honest communication – all of which align with the core values of Caregiver,” said Mark Lashley, chief executive officer, Caregiver.

Smith has more than 25 years of experience across a range of finance and operating leadership roles, including president and CEO of a large, private-equity backed healthcare company.
In August, Caregiver announced its 17th seventeenth acquisition since 2015 and the expansion into a fifth state. Caregiver has operations in Texas, Indiana, Tennessee, Ohio, and Georgia. The company employs approximately 4,200 employees and serves more than 3,500 individuals.

“I’m excited to join a company with a reputation for providing high-quality care. I look forward to helping the company continue its reach into other communities so that we may serve even more individuals and their families,” Smith said in a news release.

He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a bachelor of business administration in accounting and international business and a bachelor of arts in economics. He also earned a  master of business administration with a joint major in marketing and operations from the University of Pennsylvania’s The Wharton School.
Smith is a Texas native, but has spent time living in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Chicago, South Florida, Norway, and the Czech Republic, where he founded an educational program to teach high school students about international affairs. The organization has operated for more than 20 years and served more than 5,000 students.

