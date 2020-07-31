80 F
Fort Worth
Friday, July 31, 2020
Manufacturing

Flowserve: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

By AP News
black and silver laptop computer
Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash

Other News

Energy

Exxon lost $1B in second quarter as oil use dries up

AP News -
By CATHY BUSSEWITZ AP Business Writer NEW YORK (AP) — Exxon lost $1.1 billion in the second quarter, its...
Read more
Government

Irving man convicted of wire fraud after posing as movie producer

AP News -
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former college student from Texas who posed as a film producer has been sentenced in New Hampshire...
Read more
Management

Fluor appoints new CFO

FWBP Staff -
Irving-based Fluor Corp. (NYSE: FLR) announced July 24 that Joe Brennan has been appointed as Fluor’s chief financial officer (CFO) effective July...
Read more
Business

MetroTex Association of REALTORS moving closer to Tarrant County

FWBP Staff -
The MetroTex Association of REALTORS is moving a little closer to Tarrant County. The organization, that provides...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


IRVING, Texas (AP) _ Flowserve Corp. (FLS) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $8.6 million.


On a per-share basis, the Irving-based company said it had profit of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 53 cents per share.


The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.
The company that makes pumps, valves and other parts for the oil and gas industries posted revenue of $925 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $890.9 million.


Flowserve shares have declined 40% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has stayed nearly flat. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $29.96, a decrease of 42% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLS

Previous articleGallagher appointed to 96th Judicial Court
Next articleHilltop Holdings: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Manufacturing

Textron: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) _ Textron Inc. (TXT) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $92 million, after reporting a profit in the...
Read more
Manufacturing

Italian firm opening $15M ammunition plant in Little Rock

AP News -
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Italian-based company announced Thursday it's opening a $15 million ammunition factory in Little Rock.
Read more
Manufacturing

Local agencies take home national honors at AAF program

FWBP Staff -
Balcom Agency wins five silver awards Balcom Agency, a Fort Worth agency founded in...
Read more
Business

Dallas Fed Survey: Texas Manufacturing Recovery Continues

FWBP Staff -
Texas factory activity continued to expand in July following a record contraction in the spring, according to business...
Read more
Business

Orders for big-ticket manufactured goods jump 7.3% in June

AP News -
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics WriterWASHINGTON (AP) — Orders for big-ticket manufactured goods rose a solid 7.3% in June, the second big...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX