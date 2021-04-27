Briggs Freeman names president as Robbie Briggs takes solo CEO role

There have been a few changes at Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty.

Robbie Briggs, the CEO of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty, has announced the promotion of Russ Anderson to president of the firm.

Anderson, formerly the brokerage’s Chief Operating Officer, will lead the company in strategy, business planning, budgeting and its day-to-day operations, including sales, marketing, relocation services, finance, technology and operations. Anderson joined the brokerage in 2018, with more than 30 years of experience and achievements in finance, banking and sales management.

Briggs, who has been CEO and president for 38 years, will lead the brokerage in mission, vision, values, property developments and strategic initiatives. The brand ambassador for the brokerage and a sought-after thought leader in real estate and business, Briggs joined the firm — founded by his father in 1960 — in 1979, became its CEO in 1983 and, in 2010, aligned with Sotheby’s International Realty to create Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty. The brokerage has more than 400 agents and has achieved multiple consecutive years of multibillion-dollar total sales volume. It is also one of the top 20 Sotheby’s International Realty affiliates in the U.S. for the $150 billion global network.

The brokerage reported $2.45 billion in total residential sales volume in 2020, a year that presented many challenges.

There is also some news in Fort Worth, where Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s has a new office at 4828 Camp Bowie Boulevard. If that address is familiar, it was once the home of Kay’s Hallmark.