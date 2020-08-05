89.7 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, August 5, 2020
GovernmentNews

Prosecutors: Texas man stole $1.6M in COVID-19 relief money

By AP News

Other News

Government

US ratchets up China tensions, closing Houston consulate

AP News -
By KEN MORITSUGU and MATTHEW LEE Associated PressWASHINGTON (AP) — The United States ordered China to close its consulate in Houston, escalating...
Read more
Government

Facing budget shortfalls, nearly 100 Texas mayors plead with Congress for coronavirus relief funding

Texas Tribune -
                    By Reese Oxner and Juan Pablo Garnham                     July 21, 2020
Read more
Government

Texas passes 4,000 deaths, but Houston sees rates steady

AP News -
By PAUL J. WEBER Associated PressAUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas surpassed 4,000 deaths in the coronavirus pandemic Monday but officials in Houston,...
Read more
Energy

Stirring in the oil patch, Chevron buys Noble for $5 billion

AP News -
The Associated Press NEW YORK (AP) — Chevron will take over Noble Energy for $5 billion in the first big deal announced...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

HOUSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Houston man bilked the government out of $1.6 million in COVID-19 business relief funding and spent some of the money on a Lamborghini, jewelry and trips to strip clubs, among other things.

Lee Price III, 29, is charged with making false statements to a financial institution, wire fraud, bank fraud and engaging in unlawful monetary transactions, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Prosecutors allege that Price stole from the Paycheck Protection Program, which gives low-interest loans to small businesses struggling during the pandemic.

One company called Price Enterprises Holdings received $900,000 and another company, 713 Construction, received $700,000, according to an unsealed complaint. The 713 Construction application named a person as the CEO who had died a month before the form was submitted in May. Prosecutors say the application contained inaccurate information pertaining to employee numbers and payroll expenses.

Price also used the loans for a 2020 Ford pickup, a Rolex watch and real estate, according to prosecutors. He was scheduled to make an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sam S. Sheldon on Tuesday.

Previous articleTarrant County reports 8 COVID deaths on Wednesday
Next articleFort Worth rings bells in recognition of peace for all
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Government

Fort Worth looks to keep current property tax rate

FWBP Staff -
The Fort Worth City Council heard recommendations on the Fiscal Year capital budget for 2021 during the work session on Tuesday, Aug....
Read more
Government

Biden won’t go to Milwaukee to accept Democratic nomination

AP News -
By BILL BARROW Associated Press Joe Biden will not travel to Milwaukee to accept the Democratic presidential nomination because...
Read more
Entertainment

Biden campaign announces $280 million ad buy through fall

AP News -
By ALEXANDRA JAFFE Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden's Democratic presidential campaign is reserving $280 million in digital...
Read more
Government

Hotels criticized for taking virus money face investigation

AP News -
DALLAS (AP) — A group of hotels that took, and later returned, tens of millions of dollars in federal virus-bailout money are...
Read more
Government

Virus testing in the US is dropping, even as deaths mount

AP News -
By MATTHEW PERRONE, NICKY FORSTER and MICHELLE LIU Associated Press U.S. testing for the coronavirus is dropping even as...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101