The Shops at Chisholm Trial Ranch opens, 90% leased

StreetLevel Investments announced Aug. 11 that the Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch is open, 90% leased and ready to serve communities at the southeast corner of Chisholm Trail Parkway and McPherson Boulevard in Fort Worth.

Stores open to date include Ross, Marshalls, Old Navy, Ulta, Five Below, Famous Footwear, Tuesday Morning, Dollar Tree, Bath & Body Works, America’s Best, Aria Nail Bar, Pacific Dental, AT&T, Sprint, The Joint, Great Clips and Sport Clips. Restaurants currently open include Chick-fil-A, Whataburger, MOD Pizza, and Marble Slab/Great American Cookie.

Future scheduled openings include Spectrum, Chipotle, Care Now, Crumbl, Luxx Nails and Texas Health.

The long-awaited opening of Studio Movie Grill, the movie theater chain’s first Fort Worth location, is anticipated for a late-summer grand opening, which StreetLevel Investments executives are planning to celebrate with an official grand opening ceremony.

“The entrepreneurial spirit thrives here even during a pandemic,” said Anne Kuta, development director for StreetLevel Investments. “Spurred by the development of the Chisholm Trail Parkway, The Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch has long been anticipated by area residents and the surrounding communities. We are thrilled to be providing them with much-needed options for shopping and entertainment. We encourage everyone to come shop safely by wearing a mask and help support businesses here during these challenging times.”

At 250,000 square feet, the retail power center includes 130,000 square feet of premium junior anchor retail, a 40,000-square-foot Studio Movie Grill theater, 80,000 square feet of convenience and service retail and multiple food and dining concepts.

“The Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch have been a needed and highly anticipated amenity for our community,” said Fort Worth City Councilman Jungus Jordan. “Since the opening of the Chisholm Trail Parkway in 2014, this area has been growing exponentially and excitement for this project has been building-up for quite some time. StreetLevel Investments has brought not only a long-awaited blend of entertainment and shopping to the residents of southwest Fort Worth, but an easily accessible retail, entertainment and dining destination for the entire region.”

Construction of The Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch began January 2019. StreetLevel Investments developed the project with Arch-Con Corporation overseeing construction and Edge Realty Partners leasing the project. Keith Bjerke, president of Bjerke Management Solutions, is the program manager.

