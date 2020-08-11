97.5 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, August 11, 2020
News

The Shops at Chisholm Trial Ranch opens, 90% leased

By Robert Francis

Other News

Government

Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate

AP News -
By KATHLEEN RONAYNE and WILL WEISSERT Associated Press WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden named California Sen. Kamala Harris...
Read more
News

The Shops at Chisholm Trial Ranch opens, 90% leased

Robert Francis -
StreetLevel Investments announced Aug. 11 that the Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch is open, 90% leased and ready to...
Read more
News

Scientists uneasy as Russia approves 1st coronavirus vaccine

AP News -
By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and DARIA LITVINOVA Associated Press MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Tuesday became the first country to...
Read more
News

Big Ten, Pac-12 say no fall football amid COVID-19 concerns

AP News -
By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer The Big Ten and Pac-12 won't play football this fall because...
Read more
Robert Francis
Robert Francis
Robert is a Fort Worth native and longtime editor of the Fort Worth Business Press. He is a former president of the local Society of Professional Journalists and was a freelancer for a variety of newspapers, weeklies and magazines, including American Way, BrandWeek and InformatonWeek. A graduate of TCU, Robert has held a variety of writing and editing positions at publications such as the Grand Prairie Daily News and InfoWorld. He is also a musician and playwright.

StreetLevel Investments announced Aug. 11 that the Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch is open, 90% leased and ready to serve communities at the southeast corner of Chisholm Trail Parkway and McPherson Boulevard in Fort Worth.

Stores open to date include Ross, Marshalls, Old Navy, Ulta, Five Below, Famous Footwear, Tuesday Morning, Dollar Tree, Bath & Body Works, America’s Best, Aria Nail Bar, Pacific Dental, AT&T, Sprint, The Joint, Great Clips and Sport Clips. Restaurants currently open include Chick-fil-A, Whataburger, MOD Pizza, and Marble Slab/Great American Cookie.

Chisholm Trail Ranch courtesy

Future scheduled openings include Spectrum, Chipotle, Care Now, Crumbl, Luxx Nails and Texas Health.

The long-awaited opening of Studio Movie Grill, the movie theater chain’s first Fort Worth location, is anticipated for a late-summer grand opening, which StreetLevel Investments executives are planning to celebrate with an official grand opening ceremony.

“The entrepreneurial spirit thrives here even during a pandemic,” said Anne Kuta, development director for StreetLevel Investments. “Spurred by the development of the Chisholm Trail Parkway, The Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch has long been anticipated by area residents and the surrounding communities. We are thrilled to be providing them with much-needed options for shopping and entertainment. We encourage everyone to come shop safely by wearing a mask and help support businesses here during these challenging times.”

At 250,000 square feet, the retail power center includes 130,000 square feet of premium junior anchor retail, a 40,000-square-foot Studio Movie Grill theater, 80,000 square feet of convenience and service retail and multiple food and dining concepts.

“The Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch have been a needed and highly anticipated amenity for our community,” said Fort Worth City Councilman Jungus Jordan. “Since the opening of the Chisholm Trail Parkway in 2014, this area has been growing exponentially and excitement for this project has been building-up for quite some time. StreetLevel Investments has brought not only a long-awaited blend of entertainment and shopping to the residents of southwest Fort Worth, but an easily accessible retail, entertainment and dining destination for the entire region.”

Construction of The Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch began January 2019. StreetLevel Investments developed the project with Arch-Con Corporation overseeing construction and Edge Realty Partners leasing the project. Keith Bjerke, president of Bjerke Management Solutions, is the program manager.

d Aug. 11 that the Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch is open, 90% leased and ready to serve communities at the southeast corner of Chisholm Trail Parkway and McPherson Boulevard in Fort Worth.

Stores open to date include Ross, Marshalls, Old Navy, Ulta, Five Below, Famous Footwear, Tuesday Morning, Dollar Tree, Bath & Body Works, America’s Best, Aria Nail Bar, Pacific Dental, AT&T, Sprint, The Joint, Great Clips and Sport Clips. Restaurants currently open include Chick-fil-A, Whataburger, MOD Pizza, and Marble Slab/Great American Cookie.

Future scheduled openings include Spectrum, Chipotle, Care Now, Crumbl, Luxx Nails and Texas Health.

The long-awaited opening of Studio Movie Grill, the movie theater chain’s first Fort Worth location, is anticipated for a late-summer grand opening, which StreetLevel Investments executives are planning to celebrate with an official grand opening ceremony.

“The entrepreneurial spirit thrives here even during a pandemic,” said Anne Kuta, development director for StreetLevel Investments. “Spurred by the development of the Chisholm Trail Parkway, The Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch has long been anticipated by area residents and the surrounding communities. We are thrilled to be providing them with much-needed options for shopping and entertainment. We encourage everyone to come shop safely by wearing a mask and help support businesses here during these challenging times.”

At 250,000 square feet, the retail power center includes 130,000 square feet of premium junior anchor retail, a 40,000-square-foot Studio Movie Grill theater, 80,000 square feet of convenience and service retail and multiple food and dining concepts.

“The Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch have been a needed and highly anticipated amenity for our community,” said Fort Worth City Councilman Jungus Jordan. “Since the opening of the Chisholm Trail Parkway in 2014, this area has been growing exponentially and excitement for this project has been building-up for quite some time. StreetLevel Investments has brought not only a long-awaited blend of entertainment and shopping to the residents of southwest Fort Worth, but an easily accessible retail, entertainment and dining destination for the entire region.”

Construction of The Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch began January 2019. StreetLevel Investments developed the project with Arch-Con Corporation overseeing construction and Edge Realty Partners leasing the project. Keith Bjerke, president of Bjerke Management Solutions, is the program manager.

Previous articleScientists uneasy as Russia approves 1st coronavirus vaccine
Next articleBiden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Government

Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate

AP News -
By KATHLEEN RONAYNE and WILL WEISSERT Associated Press WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden named California Sen. Kamala Harris...
Read more
News

Scientists uneasy as Russia approves 1st coronavirus vaccine

AP News -
By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and DARIA LITVINOVA Associated Press MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Tuesday became the first country to...
Read more
News

Big Ten, Pac-12 say no fall football amid COVID-19 concerns

AP News -
By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer The Big Ten and Pac-12 won't play football this fall because...
Read more
News

Egg producer gouged prices when pandemic hit, lawsuit says

AP News -
NEW YORK (AP) — One of the country's largest egg producers illegally inflated prices when the pandemic hit New York, taking in...
Read more
News

Worldwide virus cases top 20 million, doubling in six weeks

AP News -
By MARK STEVENSON, NICKY FORSTER and MICHELLE R. SMITH Associated Press It took six months for the world to...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101