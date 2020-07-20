94.2 F
McCarthy, Cowboys try to make up for lost time in 1st camp

No deal: Cowboys’ Prescott will play with franchise tag

By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Pro Football Writer Dak Prescott will play whatever becomes of the 2020 season under the...
NFL’s stay-at-home order means no travel for training camp

By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Pro Football Writer Tim Flynn was looking forward to one final year as the mayoral...
Cowboys’ Elliott says he feels ‘normal’ after diagnosis

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott says he is feeling "normal" after testing positive for the coronavirus earlier this...
NFL cancels Cowboys-Steelers Hall of Fame game, delays inductions until 2021

By BARRY WILNER AP Pro Football Writer The NFL has canceled the Hall of Fame game that traditionally opens...
DALLAS COWBOYS (8-8)

CAMP SITE: Frisco, Texas

LAST YEAR: Season with high expectations ended without playoff spot, leading to departure of coach Jason Garrett. Mike McCarthy, Super Bowl winner in Green Bay a decade ago, took over. Dak Prescott had career-best 4,902 yards passing and 30 TDs, but worst record in four seasons as starter. Prescott and defense didn’t perform well in clutch the way they did his rookie year in 2016 and two years later while getting another NFC East title, Prescott’s first playoff win.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: McCarthy, WR CeeDee Lamb, DT Gerald McCoy, DE Aldon Smith, DT Dontari Poe, S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, CB Maurice Canady, K Greg Zuerlein.

IMPORTANT LOSSES: CB Byron Jones, DE Robert Quinn, WR Randall Cobb, TE Jason Witten, S Jeff Heath, DT Maliek Collins, T Cameron Fleming, G Xavier Su’a-Filo.

PANDEMIC CHALLENGES: McCarthy hasn’t had any in-person contact with players while trying to implement new system. Particular concern is on defense with almost entirely new coaching staff, philosophy, scheme. McCarthy won Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers, but hasn’t had chance to get to know Prescott face-to-face. Since coronavirus led NFL to order all teams to stay home for training camp, Dallas’ eight-year run in California ended.

CAMP NEEDS: Prescott, playing on $31.4 million franchise tag, back in camp with Ezekiel Elliott after RB missed all of preseason last year in holdout. They’ll need all time they can get with McCarthy, who decided to keep play-caller Kellen Moore from Garrett’s staff. New defensive coordinator Mike Nolan needs to get sense of what Aldon Smith can contribute after nearly five years away from game.

EXPECTATIONS: Cowboys still believe they have roster capable of contending for Super Bowl, but patience might be required based on circumstances. Pandemic kept new staff from engaging with players after nearly decade with same voice at top in Garrett. If Lamb lives up to promise as rookie after unexpectedly falling to Cowboys in middle of first round in draft, offense could be elite.

PBR’s Elite Unleash The Beast returns to Fort Worth

 For the first time in 16 years, The Professional Bull Riders’ elite Unleash The Beast will return to...
Broken bats: NL pitchers ponder season with no swings

By MIKE FITZPATRICK AP Baseball Writer Three or four hours before a National League game, they'd be cackling around...
Baseball is Back

This was a curveball no one saw coming —and you might remember, the HoustonAstros have a knack for that.“is is all uncharted...
Dillon leads 1-2 RCR finish in Cup race before fans at Texas

By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Sports WriterFORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Austin Dillon stayed in front after a restart with two laps to...
High school sports face many obstacles as school year nears

By TIM BOOTH and SCHUYLER DIXON AP Sports WriterThe same pandemic-related questions that have bedeviled professional and college sports are front and...
