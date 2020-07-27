89 F
Fort Worth
Sunday, July 26, 2020
Sports

Rangers’ Kluber lasts 1 inning in 1st start in 15 months

By AP News
The Texas Rangers play a July 10 intrasquad game at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Other News

Sports

Bard wins in 1st MLB game since ’13, Rockies beat Texas 3-2

AP News -
By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Baseball WriterARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Daniel Bard has a new perspective after more than seven years away from...
Read more
Sports

MLB returns ball kids to lines after feedback from clubs

AP News -
By JAY COHEN AP Sports Writer CHICAGO (AP) — It looks as if Christian Yelich is going to get...
Read more
Sports

Opening day amid virus: Masked men, empty parks, odd sounds

AP News -
By BEN WALKER AP Baseball Writer Opening day, at last. A baseball season that was on...
Read more
Culture

You’ll relish this: It’s National Hot Dog Day on Wednesday

FWBP Staff -
Just in time for baseball season – well, this year anyway, Wednesday July 22 is National Hot Dog Day.
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Sports Writer
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Kluber’s Texas debut lasted just one inning.
The right-hander threw just 18 pitches against Colorado on Sunday before departing his first start in almost 15 months with shoulder tightness.
The Rangers, who acquired the two-time Cy Young Award winner in an offseason trade with Cleveland, said Kluber reported feeling the tightness in the first few pitches and it got worse as the inning progressed. He was examined by a team doctor and will be further evaluated Monday.


The 34-year-old Kluber was knocked out of his last start for the Indians on May 1, 2019, when his right forearm was broken by a comeback liner.
On Sunday, Kluber struck out leadoff hitter David Dahl and walked Trevor Story, who was thrown out trying to steal before Charlie Blackmon popped out. Kluber was replaced by left-hander Joe Palumbo.
Kluber didn’t speak to reporters after the Rockies’ 5-2 win. Manager Chris Woodward said there was no indication of trouble for Kluber after he warmed up. There was no update on Kluber’s condition after the game.


“He is a tough guy and has pitched a lot of innings in the majors,” Woodward said. “When he says something is related to his arm, we are concerned. Hopefully he comes in tomorrow and feels a little better, but we’ll see.”
Kluber’s five-year run as an opening-day starter ended with the former Cleveland ace starting the finale of the Rangers’ opening series in their new $1.2 billion retractable roof stadium.
The early departure was essentially the second time Kluber’s return was short-circuited since breaking his forearm. He was close to coming back last season when he sustained an oblique injury during a rehab start last August.
Going into the 2019 season, Kluber was on a five-season stretch as one of baseball’s best pitchers. He was a 20-game winner in 2018, and the AL Cy Young Award winner in 2014 and 2017. The three-time All-Star threw at least 203 innings with 222 strikeouts or more each season.


Before his Texas debut, Kluber made all 208 appearances and 203 starts with the Indians over nine seasons. He is two wins shy of 100 for his career.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Previous articleTrump to discuss energy, tour oil rig, raise money in Texas
Next articleWhite House pushes narrow virus aid; Pelosi blasts GOP delay
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sports

Bard wins in 1st MLB game since ’13, Rockies beat Texas 3-2

AP News -
By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Baseball WriterARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Daniel Bard has a new perspective after more than seven years away from...
Read more
Sports

WNBA set to tip off shortened season after delayed start

AP News -
By DOUG FEINBERG AP Basketball Writer A WNBA season like no other will get underway on Saturday with all...
Read more
Sports

Former Oklahoma football coach John Blake dies at 59

AP News -
By CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports WriterJohn Blake, the former Oklahoma football player and coach who was the school's first Black head coach...
Read more
Sports

If college football is played, will bowls be salvaged, too?

AP News -
By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football WriterCollege football leaders are in the process of piecing together plans for a regular season...
Read more
Sports

Cowboys, rookie WR Lamb agree on $14 million, 4-year deal

AP News -
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys and rookie receiver CeeDee Lamb agreed Thursday on a $14 million, four-year contract with $7.8...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX