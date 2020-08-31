96.1 F
Fort Worth
Monday, August 31, 2020
Sports Rangers trade Mike Minor to Oakland
Rangers trade Mike Minor to Oakland

By AP News
AP News
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics acquired Mike Minor in a trade with the Texas Rangers on Monday, adding another piece to their rotation as they try for their first division title since 2013.

Minor has struggled this year, going 0-5 with a 5.60 ERA with Texas, but he went 14-10 with a 3.59 ERA in 32 starts last season. The 32-year-old left-hander is eligible for free agency after this season.

Oakland is on top of the AL West, but it was swept by second-place Houston in a doubleheader on Saturday. It’s unclear when the A’s might return to the field after a member of their organization tested positive for the coronavirus, leading to the postponement of their series finale against the Astros and the first two games of their three-game set at Seattle.

The A’s made it to the playoffs each of the previous two years, dropping the AL Wild Card Game each time.

Texas also parted with cash considerations in the deal in exchange for two players to be named and international slot money. The trade was first reported by ESPN.

The Rangers have struggled in their first year in the $1.2 billion Globe Life Field. They also could trade pitcher Lance Lynn before Monday’s deadline.

Minor was selected by Atlanta with the seventh-overall pick in the 2009 amateur draft. He is 70-65 with a 3.95 ERA in 243 major league games, including 177 starts.

He made one postseason start for the Braves in 2013, pitching 6 1/3 innings of one-run ball in a 4-3 victory over the Dodgers in the NL Division Series.

