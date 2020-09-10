Stars, Golden Knights face off with series tied 1-1

Vegas Golden Knights (39-24-8, first in the Pacific Division during the regular season) vs. Dallas Stars (37-24-8, third in the Central Division during the regular season)

Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 7 p.m. CDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights are in a 1-1 series tie in the Western Conference finals. The teams meet Thursday for the fifth time this season. The Golden Knights won the previous matchup 3-0.

The Stars are 22-12-6 in conference matchups. Dallas has converted on 21.1% of power-play opportunities, scoring 42 power-play goals.

The Golden Knights are 23-14-3 against conference opponents. Vegas leads the Western Conference shooting 34.5 shots per game while averaging 3.2 goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Seguin has 50 total points for the Stars, 17 goals and 33 assists. Denis Gurianov has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Max Pacioretty leads the Golden Knights with 32 goals and has 66 points. Alex Tuch has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Vegas.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Stars: Averaging 3.0 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .899 save percentage.

Golden Knights: Averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.0 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Stephen Johns: out (undisclosed), Ben Bishop: out (undisclosed).

Golden Knights: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.