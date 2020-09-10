64.8 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, September 10, 2020
Sports Stars, Golden Knights face off with series tied 1-1
Sports

Stars, Golden Knights face off with series tied 1-1

By AP News

Other News

Sports

Stars lead conference final, Game 2 tonight

AP News -
Dallas Stars (37-24-8, third in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (39-24-8, first in the Pacific Division...
Read more
Sports

Makar, Hutchinson help Avalanche force Game 7 against Stars

AP News -
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Rookie defenseman Cale Makar scored the go-ahead goal in the second period, third-string goaltender Michael Hutchinson stopped 27...
Read more
Sports

Avs ride 5-goal 1st period to 6-3 win over Stars in Game 5

AP News -
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Faced with the prospects of going home, the Colorado Avalanche got rolling early and often.
Read more
Sports

Stars take 3-1 series lead over Avalanche with 5-4 win

AP News -
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Radek Faksa and the Dallas Stars are one win away from the Western Conference finals for the first...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

Vegas Golden Knights (39-24-8, first in the Pacific Division during the regular season) vs. Dallas Stars (37-24-8, third in the Central Division during the regular season)

Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 7 p.m. CDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights are in a 1-1 series tie in the Western Conference finals. The teams meet Thursday for the fifth time this season. The Golden Knights won the previous matchup 3-0.

The Stars are 22-12-6 in conference matchups. Dallas has converted on 21.1% of power-play opportunities, scoring 42 power-play goals.

The Golden Knights are 23-14-3 against conference opponents. Vegas leads the Western Conference shooting 34.5 shots per game while averaging 3.2 goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Seguin has 50 total points for the Stars, 17 goals and 33 assists. Denis Gurianov has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Max Pacioretty leads the Golden Knights with 32 goals and has 66 points. Alex Tuch has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Vegas.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Stars: Averaging 3.0 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .899 save percentage.

Golden Knights: Averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.0 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Stephen Johns: out (undisclosed), Ben Bishop: out (undisclosed).

Golden Knights: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Previous articleRookies help Rangers rip Angels 7-3
Next articleTrump heads to big rally amid virus, Woodward book fallout
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sports

Rookies help Rangers rip Angels 7-3

AP News -
By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Baseball Writer ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Isiah Kiner-Falefa matched a career high with four hits,...
Read more
Sports

Braves crush Marlins 29-9, just miss Rangers’ record

AP News -
By CHARLES ODUM AP Sports Writer ATLANTA (AP) — Manager Brian Snitker was just hoping to shake up the...
Read more
Sports

Rangers beat Angels 7-1, end 6-game skid

AP News -
By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Baseball Writer ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Lance Lynn pitched seven strong innings, Elvis Andrus homered...
Read more
Sports

Baylor 3rd B12 team to put off opener after La Tech outbreak

AP News -
WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor became the third Big 12 team forced to postpone its scheduled season opener...
Read more
Sports

Vegas is back, baby: Golden Knights beat Stars to tie series

AP News -
sBy STEPHEN WHYNO AP Hockey WriterEDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — After running into a hot goalie late last round and being shut out...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101