Last Updated: July 2020

FORT WORTH BUSINESS PRESS

INTERNET PRIVACY POLICY AND TERMS OF USE FOR

FWBUSINESSPRESS.COM

I. INTRODUCTION

A. The Fort Worth Business Press’s (“FWBP”) website fwbusinesspress.com is offered to you conditioned on your acceptance without modification of the terms and conditions contained herein. Your use of the FWBP website, mobile site, application, and/or other service constitutes your agreement to such terms and conditions.

B. Please read this User Agreement and Privacy Policy carefully. You can access this User Agreement and Privacy Policy any time in the footer of the FWBP’s home page. Your access, visitation and/or use of FWBP, including without limitation any registration on any aspect of FWBP, will constitute your agreement to this User Agreement and Privacy Policy. If you do not agree with the terms and conditions of this User Agreement and Privacy Policy, you may not access, visit and/or use the FWBP.

C. FWBP may modify this User Agreement and Privacy Policy from time to time. If FWBP changes this User Agreement and Privacy policy, it will advise you by revising the “Last Updated” date at the top. Continued access of FWBP by you will constitute your acceptance of any changes or revisions to the User Agreement and Privacy Policy.

D. Among other things, this agreement governs all text, articles, photographs, images, graphics, illustrations, creative, copy, artwork, video, audio, music, podcasts, trademarks, trade names, service marks, and other brand identifiers, designs, plans, software, source and object code, algorithms, data, statistics, analysis, formulas, indexes, registries, repositories, and all other content, information, and materials available on or through FWBP, made available by us, our licensors, vendors, and/or service providers, or by you, and/or other users or third parties, including any such content uploaded manually or bookmarked by you and/or other users.

II. TERMS OF USE

A. Monitoring and Complaints Monitoring.

1. We strive to provide an enjoyable online experience for our users, so we may monitor activity on the FWBP, including in the social, community, and public discussion areas, photo and video galleries, bulletin boards, forums, chats, personal/job search and other classified ads, and elsewhere, to foster compliance with the Agreement. You hereby specifically agree to such monitoring. Nevertheless, we do not make any representations, warranties or guarantees that: (1) the FWBP, or any portion thereof, will be monitored for accuracy or unacceptable use, (2) apparent statements of fact will be authenticated, or (3) we will take any specific action (or any action at all) in the event of a challenge or dispute regarding compliance or non-compliance with the agreement. We generally do not pre-screen content before it is posted, uploaded, transmitted, sent or otherwise made available on or through the FWBP by users, so you may be exposed to content that is opinionated, offensive, and/or inappropriate.

2. Complaint Against Another User. Remember that by using the publicly accessible portions of FWBP, you may be exposed to content that is opinionated, offensive, and/or inappropriate, but not all of such content is actionable. We ask that you not use the FWBP, or lodge complaints against other users, to facilitate a personal dispute. If you have a legitimate complaint about another user’s post, please contact us by email at info@bizpress.net so that we can conduct our own investigation and determine what, if any action, may be warranted. All decisions will be made by FWBP in its sole discretion.

B. Registration and Account Creation

1. Registration Information: If, while visiting our website, you register for certain products and/or services, subscribe to our newsletter, place orders, set up an account, submit a technical assistance question, or request other information, you may be asked to provide certain information such as your name, telephone number(s), email address, street address, credit card information, and other personally identifiable information. In all cases, this information is submitted voluntarily. If you are making a purchase, your information may be processed by the FWBP’s authorized payment processor. All such information shall be referred to in this agreement as your “Registration Information.” We may use and share your Registration Information as described herein.

2. Credit Card Account Information: FWBP does not maintain any credit card information. Credit card submissions through our website are processed by Authorize.net or Stripe.com For further details about Authorize.net’s privacy practices, please consult its privacy and security policies directly, which can be found at www.authorize.net. For further details about stripe.com’s privacy practices, please consult its privacy and security policies directly, which can be found at www.stripe.com. When you make purchases from FWBP, Authorize.net & Stripe.com only shares your non-credit card information (such as name, address, phone number, e-mail address, and tax ID, if applicable) with FWBP to fulfill your order.

C. Sensitive Information: FWBP may provide or distribute content relating to a range of topics, including medical, health, legal, tax, or financial issues. You should not rely on FWBP for individual advice on such issues. Instead, we recommend that you contact a qualified professional for advice. You alone will bear the sole responsibility for evaluating the merits and/or risks associated with the use of content obtained on or through FWBP before making any decisions based on such content.

D. Copyright Policy: This website is owned and operated by FWBP. All materials posted on this site are subject to copyrights owned by FWBP or other individuals or entities. Any reproduction, retransmission, or replication of all or part of any content or images found on this site is expressly prohibited unless FWBP or the copyright owner of the material has expressly granted its prior written consent to reproduce, retransmit, or republish the material. All other rights reserved.

E. Trademark Information: The names, trademarks, service marks and logos of FWBP appearing on this site may not be used in any advertising or publicity, or otherwise to indicate FWBP’s sponsorship of or affiliation with any product or service, without FWBP’s prior express written permission.

F. License: You hereby grant, and you warrant that you have the right to grant, to FWBP, an irrevocable, nonexclusive, royalty-free and fully paid, worldwide license to reproduce, distribute, publicly display, and otherwise use the content you publicly publish or disclose on FWBP.

G. Indemnity: You agree to indemnify and hold FWBP (and its officers, employees, contractors, and agents) harmless, including costs and attorneys’ fees, from any claim or demand made by any third party due to or arising out of (a) the content you publicly publish or disclose; (b) your violation of this agreement; or (c) your violation of applicable laws or regulations. FWBP reserves the right, at your expense, to assume the exclusive defense and control of any matter for which you are required to indemnify us, and you agree to cooperate with our defense of these claims. You agree to promptly reimburse FWBP for all cost and expenses incurred in connection with the defense or settlement of such claim. You agree not to settle any matter without the prior consent of FWBP. FWBP will use reasonable efforts to notify you of any such claim, action, or proceeding upon becoming aware of it.

H. Disclaimers:

1. This website may contain links to other websites and social media platforms that are not under the control of FWBP. These links are provided as a convenience to you, and FWBP is not responsible for the content, policies, or security protocols of any such sites. The inclusion of any such link on the FWBP website does not imply any approval or endorsement of such linked sites or their operators. Your linking or accessing these website or platforms is at your sole risk.

2. We do not necessarily endorse, support, sanction, encourage, verify or agree with the comments, opinions, or statements made available on FWBP, including without limitation in our social, community, and public discussion areas, photo and video galleries,

3. Please be aware that the content you publicly disclose may be available to other users, so you should be mindful of the personally identifiable information and sensitive content you post. WE ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR THE CONSEQUENCES OF CONTENT OR PERSONALLY IDENTIFIABLE INFORMATION YOU POST, UPLOAD, TRANSMIT, SEND OR OTHERWISE MAKE AVAILABLE TO FWBP OR TO ONE OF ITS VENDORS.

I. By using FWBP’s website, you agree that FWBP, its affiliates, officers, agents, directors and employees are not liable to you for any negligence claims or causes of action arising out of or relating to the use of this website or any information you provide to FWBP. TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW, IN NO EVENT SHALL FWBP BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, PUNITIVE, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR OTHER DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE USE OR PERFORMANCE OF THE FWBP WEBSITE OR FWBP’S OPERATION THEREOF, EVEN IF FWBP HAS BEEN ADVISED OF SUCH DAMAGES.

J. Disputes and Jurisdiction: FWBP is based in the United States. It is not designated, customized or intended for, or directed to, any other country. Any claim relating to the operation or use of the FWBP website or the products and services thereon shall be governed by the laws of the State of Texas without regard to its conflict of law provisions. Venue for any claim shall be brought in a state or federal court having jurisdiction located in Tarrant County, Texas.

III. PRIVACY POLICY

A. Purpose:

1. The following Privacy Policy summarizes the various ways we treat personally identifiable and other information about you and your computer, mobile or other device when you access, visit and/or use FWBP. This Privacy Policy does not cover information collected elsewhere, including without limitation offline and on sites, applications, destinations, or services linked to from FWBP.

2. FWBP seeks to respect and protect the privacy of our visitors. FWBP does not disclose email addresses or other personally identifiable information supplied on a web form or via an email message to any outside organizations except authorized vendors and service providers who need access to such information to carry out their services on behalf of FWBP. FWBP’s vendors and service providers provide services such as payment processing, online registration assistance, and website maintenance and hosting. Personally identifiable information will not be sold or otherwise given to third parties for marketing purposes. FWBP may disclose identifiable information when it deems reasonable or necessary to prevent imminent danger or to comply with applicable law, registration, or legal process.

B. Collection of Information: FWBP generally collects personally identifiable information that you voluntarily provide. For instance, when you register for certain products and/or services, subscribe to our newsletter, place orders, set up an account, submit a technical assistance question, or request other information, you may be asked to provide certain information such as your name, telephone number(s), email address, street address, credit card information, and other personally identifiable information, and we will collect such information, as well as any other content you provide us in engaging in any of the above activities. If you elect to post material to any forums or participate in our social networking features or other community boards, then such materials will be collected and may be publicly available for others to view.

C. Use of Information: FWBP uses information we collect from you in part to provide you with the service you have requested. If you subscribe to FWBP, we may also use your email address to send you a confirmation notice and your mailing address to send you the newspaper. We also use your information to register you, identify you as a user, send you e-newsletters, improve our services, send your administrative notifications, and respond to your inquiries.

D. How We Use Cookies: FWBP (or third party service providers on our behalf) may set access to cookies and similar technologies on your computer. A cookie is a small file that is placed on your computer’s hard drive. Once the file is added, the cookie will help us to analyze traffic on the website. Cookies allow web applications to respond to you as an individual. The web application can then tailor its operations to your requirements and questions by gathering and storing information about your activity on the website.

We also use cookies to track how users navigate through our website. This enables us to evaluate, modify and improve the website on an ongoing basis. We use this information to compile statistical data with respect to the use of our website, but the information obtained is maintained on an anonymous basis, and cannot be used to identify you.

When users visit our website, their IP addresses, along with the dates, times and durations of their visits are recorded. An IP address is an assigned number which allows your computer to communicate over the Internet. We analyze the data that we collect for analytical and statistical purposes, and then we delete it from our records. A cookie in no way gives us access to your computer or any information about you, other than the data you choose to share with us.

You can choose to accept or decline cookies. Most web browsers automatically accept cookies, but you can usually modify your browser setting to decline cookies if you prefer. However, that may prevent you from taking full advantage of the website.

E. Disclosure of Your Information: In addition to other disclosures described in this policy, you authorize FWBP to share and disclose personally identifiable information about you to third party service providers to provide products, services, or functions on our behalf (such as processing credit cards or fulfilling subscriptions), and these service providers have agreed not to use this information for any reason except to carry out the purpose(s) for which we hired them.

F. Kids and Parents: FWBP is not directed towards, nor intended for users under the age of 13, and we do not knowingly collect nor do we encourage collection of any personal information from anyone under the age of 13. Do not use the services if you are under age 13.

G. Notice to California Customers – Your Privacy Rights: If you are a California resident, you have the right to receive (a) information regarding FWBP’s practices related to disclosing personal information to third parties for the third parties’ direct marketing purposes; and (b) a description of the categories of personal information disclosed. FWBP does not disclose personal information of customers to third parties for the third parties’ direct marketing purposes.

IV. QUESTIONS OR COMMENTS

The Fort Worth Business Press can be contacted via postal mail at:

3509 Hulen Street, Suite 200

Fort Worth, Texas 76107

We can also be reached via Contact Us.

Telephone: 817-336-8300 or Fax: 817-332-3038