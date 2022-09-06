Kimberly Casarez-Haro, 37

Name: Kimberly Casarez-Haro

Family: My husband Ruben, married for 6 years, son Tyler age 14 , daughter Olivia age 1, and Rocky our English bulldog of 5 years

Hometown: Fort Worth Texas, Keller ISD

Age: 37

Company: Goodwill North Central Texas

Position: Chief Financial Officer

How do you choose to give back to the community? I have volunteered at the local homeless shelter to feed the homeless and tutor the homeless kids.

What advice would you give to yourself at age 15? Give yourself a break, it is ok to not be perfect. Don’t wait until life isn’t hard anymore to decide to be happy.

Where did your first paycheck come from? As a hostess at Shady Oak BBQ in Watauga TX. I was hired as they were finishing up construction at the old barn. I had so much fun trying all the food when they were getting ready for the grand opening. I worked there as a hostess and in to-go all throughout high school.

What other profession would you like to try? Wall street trader or sand volleyball player.

Tell us about an influential person in your life. How did they influence you and why are they important? My mom and dad, Richard and Rachel Casarez influenced me a lot growing up and instilled in me the importance of education. My mom, who is also an accountant, had me doing journal entries when I was twelve at her work on the weekends. She worked so hard that I never wanted to be an accountant growing up because it was so much work. It wasn’t until after I tried it that I realized I enjoyed it immensely. After I had my son, she told me that I could be anything I wanted to be no matter what cards were stacked against me. She always believed in me and my dreams.

What did you want to be when you grew up? I wanted to be a Doctor, MD. I quickly figured out I was better at math than science.

What movie, TV show, book, stage play or video game influenced you growing up? R.L. Stein Fear street books. When I was around ten years old, I took all the money I had saved, bought the whole collection and read them all. After that, I was always scared to babysit and was always looking over my shoulder. I still to this day love a good horror book or Dateline episode.

Tell us one thing about yourself that most people would be surprised to find out? I took dance classes for 10 years when I was little and can still river dance (clog) to this day.

What is your ideal vacation? Two weeks in the Virgin Islands

Favorite food or restaurant? Spaghetti

Favorite drink? Texas ice cold sweet tea with a lemon wedge.

Favorite movie: Steel Magnolias with Julia Roberts

Favorite sports team: Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers

Favorite song: My Way, by Frank Sinatra

Tell us about your prop? A picture of my kids and my WWE wrestling belt. We love to go to WWE events, and just being together whenever we can. My children are my driving force in everything I do everyday.