‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera believed drowned in California lake

AP News -
By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment WriterLOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities said Thursday that they believe "Glee" star Naya Rivera drowned in a...
Rolling Stones to release unheard tracks from 1973 album

Entertainment
By The Associated Press The Rolling Stones will release a new version of their 1973 album "Goats Head Soup" featuring three unheard...

Country band Lady A files suit against singer with same name

Entertainment
By KRISTIN M. HALL AP Entertainment WriterNASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country group Lady A, which dropped the word "Antebellum," from their name...

State-of-the-art industrial and logistics park planned in South Fort Worth

FWBP Staff -
Clarion Partners and Crow Holdings Capital (CHC), in partnership with Rob Riner Companies, announced July 9 they have acquired 556 acres in...
Freese and Nichols’ Alfred Vidaurri elected NCARB first vice president/president-elect

Commerical
FORT WORTH – July 7, 2020 – Freese and Nichols Inc., Vice President/Principal Alfred Vidaurri Jr. FAIA, NCARB, AICP,...

Trademark adds former Neiman’s executive to fuel experiential retail growth

Business
 Trademark Property Company, the Fort Worth-based retail and mixed-use development, investment and institutional services firm, has added Chuck Steelman as Vice President of...

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

AP News -
The Associated Press Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 28 cents to settle at $40.90 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude...
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Energy
The Associated Press Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 1 cent to settle at $40.62 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude...

US Supreme Court deals blow to Keystone oil pipeline project

Energy
By MATTHEW BROWN Associated PressBILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court handed another setback to the Keystone XL oil sands pipeline...

NFL players are banned from exchanging jerseys after games

AP News -
By ROB MAADDI AP Pro Football Writer NFL teams will be prohibited from postgame interactions within 6 feet of...
Sports

NFL’s stay-at-home order means no travel for training camp

AP News -
By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Pro Football Writer Tim Flynn was looking forward to one final year as the mayoral...
Sports

Stanford drops 11 sports to cut costs during pandemic

AP News -
By JOHN MARSHALL AP Sports Writer Stanford announced Wednesday that it is dropping 11 sports amid financial difficulties caused...
Collin County Business Press

CCBP

Hilltop adds advisors, opens Sherman office

FWBP Staff -
Hilltop Securities Inc. recently welcomed three new financial advisors managing more than $140 million in client assets to its Wealth Management Private...
Oil and gas company leases 17,212SF in Allen

CCBP

Plano company opens R&D center in Ireland

CCBP

Collin Real Deals: One Bethany West comes on board next month

CCBP

At Home Group: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CCBP

Texas bans elective surgeries in more than 100 counties as coronavirus hospitalizations keep climbing

Texas Tribune -
By Emma PlatoffJuly 9, 2020 With cases of the new coronavirus and related hospitalizations rising at alarming rates, Gov....
Tarrant County reports 5 COVID deaths on Thursday

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health on Thursday reported five COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a woman in her 60s, a man in his...
Texas hits record with 98 new COVID-19 deaths reported

AP News -
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas reported its deadliest day of the pandemic with nearly 100 new deaths on Wednesday as newly confirmed...
Tarrant County reports 6 COVID deaths

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health on Wednesday reported six COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include two men in their 60s and a woman in...
Opinion

Commentary: How about some good news?

Opinion
THE ECONOMIST M. Ray Perryman Good News In the midst of the pandemic’s...
Millennial Money: Lessons learned while sheltering at home

Banking
By COURTNEY JESPERSEN of NerdWallet Shelter in place. Lockdown. Quarantine.Whatever you call it, it's been a few months since...
In Market: ‘Hamilton’ takes us to the ‘Room Where it Happened’ and is still happening

Opinion
Apologies to the late, great Gil Scott-Heron, the revolution is being televised. And, better than that, you can dance and sing to...
Technology

Facebook groups pivot to attacks on Black Lives Matter

Technology
By AMANDA SEITZ Associated PressCHICAGO (AP) — A loose network of Facebook groups that took root across the country in April to...
Management

Tonya Veasey named president and CEO of Congressional Black Caucus Foundation

Government
The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Inc. (CBCF) announced July 9 that Tonya Veasey, communications and marketing agency founder,...
Human Resources

Texas Trust honored for ‘Game of Loans’

Banking
Arlington-based Texas Trust Credit Union received first place in the social media category of the coveted Pinnacle awards, from the Cornerstone Credit Union League, for its...
Education

Education

Jennifer Burton named executive director of the Northwest ISD Education Foundation

FWBP Staff -
The Northwest ISD Education Foundation Board of Directors has approved Jennifer Burton – PHOTO – to lead the foundation as its new...
Manufacturing

Fort Worth company reports fiscal 1Q results impacted by COVID-19

AP News -
Business
AZZ: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ AZZ Inc. (AZZ) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net...
