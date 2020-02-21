Latest News
Tarrant, Bexar counties trim polling locations as workers pull out over coronavirus
By Alexa UraJuly 9, 2020 A lack of workers willing to run polling sites as Texas continues to report...
Sur La Table closing stores, seeking bankruptcy protection
SEATTLE (AP) — Cookware and kitchen chain Sur La Table is closing more than 50 of its 121 stores as it seeks...
‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera believed drowned in California lake
By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment WriterLOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities said Thursday that they believe "Glee" star Naya Rivera drowned in a...
Rolling Stones to release unheard tracks from 1973 album
By The Associated Press The Rolling Stones will release a new version of their 1973 album "Goats Head Soup" featuring three unheard...
Country band Lady A files suit against singer with same name
By KRISTIN M. HALL AP Entertainment WriterNASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country group Lady A, which dropped the word "Antebellum," from their name...
State-of-the-art industrial and logistics park planned in South Fort Worth
Clarion Partners and Crow Holdings Capital (CHC), in partnership with Rob Riner Companies, announced July 9 they have acquired 556 acres in...
Freese and Nichols’ Alfred Vidaurri elected NCARB first vice president/president-elect
FORT WORTH – July 7, 2020 – Freese and Nichols Inc., Vice President/Principal Alfred Vidaurri Jr. FAIA, NCARB, AICP,...
Trademark adds former Neiman’s executive to fuel experiential retail growth
Trademark Property Company, the Fort Worth-based retail and mixed-use development, investment and institutional services firm, has added Chuck Steelman as Vice President of...
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
The Associated Press Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 28 cents to settle at $40.90 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude...
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
The Associated Press Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 1 cent to settle at $40.62 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude...
US Supreme Court deals blow to Keystone oil pipeline project
By MATTHEW BROWN Associated PressBILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court handed another setback to the Keystone XL oil sands pipeline...
NFL players are banned from exchanging jerseys after games
By ROB MAADDI AP Pro Football Writer NFL teams will be prohibited from postgame interactions within 6 feet of...
NFL’s stay-at-home order means no travel for training camp
By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Pro Football Writer Tim Flynn was looking forward to one final year as the mayoral...
Stanford drops 11 sports to cut costs during pandemic
By JOHN MARSHALL AP Sports Writer Stanford announced Wednesday that it is dropping 11 sports amid financial difficulties caused...
Hilltop adds advisors, opens Sherman office
Hilltop Securities Inc. recently welcomed three new financial advisors managing more than $140 million in client assets to its Wealth Management Private...
Texas bans elective surgeries in more than 100 counties as coronavirus hospitalizations keep climbing
By Emma PlatoffJuly 9, 2020 With cases of the new coronavirus and related hospitalizations rising at alarming rates, Gov....
Tarrant County reports 5 COVID deaths on Thursday
Tarrant County Public Health on Thursday reported five COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a woman in her 60s, a man in his...
Texas hits record with 98 new COVID-19 deaths reported
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas reported its deadliest day of the pandemic with nearly 100 new deaths on Wednesday as newly confirmed...
Tarrant County reports 6 COVID deaths
Tarrant County Public Health on Wednesday reported six COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include two men in their 60s and a woman in...
Commentary: How about some good news?
THE ECONOMIST M. Ray Perryman Good News In the midst of the pandemic’s...
Millennial Money: Lessons learned while sheltering at home
By COURTNEY JESPERSEN of NerdWallet Shelter in place. Lockdown. Quarantine.Whatever you call it, it's been a few months since...
In Market: ‘Hamilton’ takes us to the ‘Room Where it Happened’ and is still happening
Apologies to the late, great Gil Scott-Heron, the revolution is being televised. And, better than that, you can dance and sing to...
Facebook groups pivot to attacks on Black Lives Matter
By AMANDA SEITZ Associated PressCHICAGO (AP) — A loose network of Facebook groups that took root across the country in April to...
Tonya Veasey named president and CEO of Congressional Black Caucus Foundation
The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Inc. (CBCF) announced July 9 that Tonya Veasey, communications and marketing agency founder,...
Texas Trust honored for ‘Game of Loans’
Arlington-based Texas Trust Credit Union received first place in the social media category of the coveted Pinnacle awards, from the Cornerstone Credit Union League, for its...
Jennifer Burton named executive director of the Northwest ISD Education Foundation
The Northwest ISD Education Foundation Board of Directors has approved Jennifer Burton – PHOTO – to lead the foundation as its new...
AZZ: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ AZZ Inc. (AZZ) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net...