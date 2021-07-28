Christopher Hinze, 38

Christopher Hinze keeps finding new ways for workers to succeed at Ekklesia, constantly bringing new ideas and fresh vision of how the company can grow, said nominator Uriah Stepp, also with Ekklesia Real Estate.

Hinze has lived in Zambia, Zanzibar and Morocco and has helped plant churches all over the world.”

“In less than 10 months on his own, he has built a team of 15 that is doing $60k in revenue this month. He has created a culture that is bringing people to be a part of it. He is now putting into motion a way to help people overseas become more sustainable through real estate. it is creating Jobs for locals and expats alike,” he said.

“He puts people above himself. In his career in real estate he always splits the deals with his people. He never just takes deals because he wants everyone to succeed, even all of his clients,” Stepp said.

Hinze has found ways to use real estate to create sustainability for churches and people. There are 126 countries where people can obtain visas by owning property and he has ways to raise the capital and is putting into motion buying property all over the world, Stepp said.

– Paul K. Harral

Where did your first paycheck come from?

My first paycheck came from washing cars for my uncle. I worked for him for a summer when I was 15 and he had me scrubbing cars in the heat!

What movie, TV series, play or video game influenced you growing up?

I loved watching the Amazing Race. I have a huge love for traveling and seeing new cultures, and when we would watch that show, it would keep that hunger to travel alive. There is so much out in the world that I don’t want to be confined to just here in the states.

What other profession would you like to try?

When I was young, I wanted to play professional soccer, but now that I am older and out of shape I want to coach soccer! I love studying the game and implementing tactics.

Tell us about an influential person in your life, how they influenced you and why he or she was important.

My grandfather. He passed away when I was 16 but taught me so much in those 16 years. My father passed when I was only a year old and I had my uncles and other men come be a father figure, but there was always something different about my grandfather.

He moved to America from Lebanon when he was around 19. He didn’t have hardly anything but built a life. He ended up buying real estate all over Fort Worth and built a sustainable life for him and his family.

He taught me the value of work ethic and that nothing should be handed to me. He taught me that even though we work hard and can build whatever we want that the most important thing is people. He was an extremely giving man and helped whoever he could, whenever he could.

He instilled in me my love for people and seeing new cultures. I was fortunate enough to travel to many countries with him and my grandma and seeing him love people all over the world makes me believe I can do that for people here in our city.

What is your favorite song?

Baba Yetu, Christopher Tin

Tell us about your photo shoot prop.

I have two props. The first a gift from dear friends overseas. They wrote my wife’s and my name and wedding date in Arabic calligraphy. Pouring into people overseas has created lifelong friendships and has helped us see outside of ourselves and experience new cultures.

The second are baby shoes from my two kids. I love my two kids and how they inspire me to go further than I can imagine.