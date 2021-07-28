Justin Huston, 39

It’s rare at 40 Under 40 that the nomination of an honoree is supported by a letter from a four-term state representative, a former governor, a three term U.S. Senator and a retired university president. Actually, it’s not rare. It’s more like never.

“During the time I served as Governor, U.S. Senator, and President of the University of Oklahoma, I had the opportunity to observe many young leaders, and Justin Huston stands out among them,” writes David L. Boren. “It is not a surprise that Justin has become an outstanding citizen and leader in the legal profession in Fort Worth.

“What pleases me personally is Justin’s dedication and service to the wider community. Justin has served in numerous leadership positions such as president of Young Supporters of the Child Study Center, Ambassador for the Fort Worth Stock Show and Make A Wish North Texas.”

Boren said Huston is “the kind of leader our country needs at this time – creative, persevering and committed to the service of others. He is a person of total integrity.”

He’s a graduate of Leadership Fort Worth’s LeadingEdge program.

Huston graduated from OU and its College of Law where he created a side business buying aged furniture and electronics from the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma City University, refurbishing them and selling them for profit.

After six years as an associate at the McDonald Sanders Law Firm and 18 months at Murphy Mahon Keffler & Farrar LLP, both in Fort Worth, Huston and two other attorneys split from MMKF to establish Baker Monroe PLLC, almost six years ago.

A nomination from Ciera Bank also noted Huston’s entrepreneurial nature and public service, and added this:

“We at Ciera Bank have benefited from Justin’s legal skills in a variety of areas regarding commercial lending.”

– Paul K. Harral

Where did your first paycheck come from?

MC Vending Company. I used to spend the summers stocking soda and candy machines around the Metroplex.

What movie, TV series, play or video game influenced you growing up?

I’m going to geek out here for a minute, but it was either Star Wars (which is still one of my favorite movies), or Indiana Jones, which actually instilled a love of history and archaeology which I still have today.

What other profession would you like to try?

Ideally I would be a ski instructor during the winter and a rafting or fishing guide during the summer.

Tell us about an influential person in your life, how they influenced you and why he or she was important.

That’s a tough one. I’ve had several great mentors during my life. Kent Henning was an amazing mentor to me in my formative years at All Saints’, but the most influential person probably would be President David Boren from University of Oklahoma. It was he who convinced me to go to OU, and it was his pressure and confidence in my abilities while I was there that helped to succeed. His gentle nudging helped land me into my final major, caused me to travel abroad more and even to apply for law school. I can safely say that I would not be where I am today without his guidance.

What is your favorite song?

If You Want Blood, AC/DC

Tell us about your photo shoot prop.

My props are a collection of different sporting goods. I have always been drawn to an active lifestyle, whether that was school sports growing up, club sports in college or just general personal achievements along the way, and my love of sports and competition continues today. As my Dad always said, if I would just concentrate on one sport, I might actually be good at it; but what is the fun in that when you can gather up all of these fun hobbies and the accompanying equipment that end up taking over half the garage (much to my wife’s chagrin)!