Kadee Coffman Blair, 35

Kadee Coffman Blair has turned her passion and her degree in journalism and political science from San Jose State University into reality with her broadcast journalism and her work with CORE Construction, says her nomination from former Fort Worth Mayor Mike Moncrief and his wife, Rosie.

“With her journalism, Kadee works both in front and behind the camera. She is as comfortable interviewing Hollywood A-Listers or cowboys as she is co-hosting RFD-TV’s live daily broadcast of the tailgate party during December’s National Finals Rodeo,” they said.

“Kadee is extremely passionate about CORE’s Clean Public Safety Building (CleanPSB) initiative which meets often to discuss new discoveries and preventions of cancer and occupational illnesses related to design construction of public facilities such as K – 12 and police and fire buildings. Kadee is constantly in contact with police and fire departments engaging them in conversation to ensure that CORE has a comprehensive checklist for best practices in the industry,” the Moncriefs said.

“Kadee is exactly the right kind of person our city needs,” says nominator Kathy Robertson of PlainsCapital Bank. “While she is originally from California, she got here as soon as she could and fell in love with Cowtown and has succeeded in every aspect of her life. Kadee’s honesty and integrity are what is at her core and she has the ability to educate herself and speak on literally any topic.”

Robertson said on television “Kadee brings a beautiful face with a big voice and more knowledge of the horse industry than most anyone. She is continuing to keep the trail open for women in that business.”

Then Robertson listed a number of significant projects Blair has handled for CORE.

“Beauty and brains – and it is a solid package,” Robertson said.

– Paul K. Harral

Where did your first paycheck come from?

Bank of America Bank Teller – this is still one of my most fun jobs I can remember, as I was able to connect with so many folks in our small community.

What movie, TV series, play or video game influenced you growing up?

The Goonies! They were adventurous, curious, fun, and exemplified teamwork!

What other profession would you like to try?

A crime detective!

Tell us about an influential person in your life, how they influenced you and why he or she was important.

I am a huge proponent of mentors in every chapter of my life whether it be for professional or personal growth. At 35, I’ve had five mentors who have helped shape who I am today. The constant among all of them was finding the path to excellence and being the best version of me! I’m still growing into who I want to become and am sure I have many more mentors whom I haven’t even met yet.

When did you know what you wanted to be when you grew up?

During my years of representing professional rodeo as Miss Rodeo California, Miss Rodeo Salinas and Miss Clovis Rodeo, I was interviewed a lot by different media platforms and quickly came to realize not only did I enjoy visiting and learning about other people, but I wanted to be the one asking the questions! That is when I knew my education and career goals would follow the path of journalism. It was such a perfect combination of continuing to advocate and support my passion for the western way of life and fulfill my goal of becoming a reporter.

What is your favorite song?

Whatever It Takes (the chorus of the song), Artist: Imagine Dragons

Tell us about your photo shoot prop.

As a fifth-generation cowgirl to our family’s ranch, my cowgirl hat gives me the best sense of home and keeps me anchored in my cowgirl roots which are my foundation and who I am to my core. I also feel my cowgirl hat embodies unmatched work ethic, integrity, a deep sense of pride and quiet confidence, with a fierce love for the western way and agriculture.