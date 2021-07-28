Tracy Reneé Williams, 38

Tracy Reneé Williams is a very successful professional and leader who has been recognized for her expertise with increasing responsibilities and challenging roles, said nominator Paulette Turner of Integrated Leadership Concepts Inc.

She was recently hired as the VP of Learning and Development at Valence Community after honing her leadership skills as Senior Manager for Learning Design & Delivery and Regional Learning Manager for YPO.

“Tracy is also an entrepreneur who, even as she was pursuing a career in corporate America, founded her business, LDC Concepts, where she helps clients unlock the magic of emotional intelligence and the power of communication,”’ Turner said.

She is currently president of the TCU National Alumni Board. She also was the president for the TCU Black Alumni Alliance, Professional Development Chair for Bridge Fort Worth, board member for Fort Worth Sister Cities International and board chair for Project M.I.C.A.H.

“Tracy is an expert facilitator, an insightful communications expert, a sought-after speaker, coach and consultant who helps her clients realize and maximize their communications effectiveness and become better leaders,” Turner said.

– Paul K. Harral

Where did your first paycheck come from?

Camp Good News (Junior counselor)

What movie, TV series, play or video game influenced you growing up?

A Different World – to see Black representation in higher education was something that I didn’t realize was so important at the time, but it completely normalized college for me. This was the first TV show I watched about college students, and they all looked like me. That was truly remarkable.

What other profession would you like to try?

Journalism – specifically a morning show host.

Tell us about an influential person in your life, how they influenced you and why he or she was important.

Melba Lee Delahoussaye Henton – my grandmother. She was an incredible force of nature who endured many challenges, but never wavered in character. Regardless of how she was treated by others, she didn’t allow that to destroy the kindness she liberally bestowed upon other people. She taught me what it means to open your home and your heart to others. Grandmama was the type of woman to always have a smile and a gift for anyone who showed up on her doorstep. She truly lived the definition of ‘give unto others,’ and instilled that in my mom, who ensured I grew up with the same value. Although she’s no longer with us physically, her spirit of generosity, humor, and humanity guide me every day of my life. She’s a north star for me and I’m forever grateful for the imprint she’s left on my heart.

When did you know what you wanted to be when you grew up?

I thought I wanted to be a doctor from age 3-12; however, I didn’t fully know I wanted to pursue learning and development until I was 22. Before then, I was set on either pursuing journalism as a field of study/profession (hence the morning show host dream)

What is your favorite song?

Before I Let Go, Beyoncé

Tell us about your photo shoot prop.

I chose this piece of art created by my friend Renita Smith (ReJoyce Art) because of what it represents for me personally and professionally. At first glance, others may think its primary meaning is tied to my name; however, it’s so much more than that. The ‘T’ represents familial belonging – everyone in my immediate family has a name that starts with ‘T’ and my mom always told me, “Remember who you belong to and whose name you carry.”

It also represents the privilege and responsibility I bear as president of the TCU National Alumni Association. The blend of colors reminds me to live boldly and authentically every day. Lastly, this piece of art reminds me of the incredible blessing of friendship. I’m surrounded and encouraged by talented and beautiful humans who inspire me daily.