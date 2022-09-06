Allan Cardozo, 36

Name: Allan Cardozo

Family: Leidy Cortazar Cardozo (Wife), Mia Cardozo (Daughter) and Ilan Cardozo (Son)

Hometown: Medellín, Colombia / Burleson, TX

Age: 36

Company: PAVLOV Advertising, LLC

Position: Chief Operations Officer

How do you choose to give back to the community? Couple of the things I enjoy most is going back to my alma mater, Southwester Adventist University, and participating in classes and seminars to share my experience with the next generation.

What advice would you give to yourself at age 15? Set higher goals, don’t be afraid to fail, and trust your instinct.

Where did your first paycheck come from? From a computer science lab repairing keyboard and mouses at a University in Colombia.

What other profession would you like to try? Would love to try and be a home builder.

Tell us about an influential person in your life. How did they influence you and why are they important? My Dad has always been a role model in business and in life. Maintaining a balanced approach when under pressure and looking for the best opportunities are some of the traits I most admire in him.

What did you want to be when you grew up? I would have loves to be a Formula 1 driver back when Ayrton Senna was one of the main players of the sport.

What movie, TV show, book, stage play or video game influenced you growing up? The Notebook, Pearl Harbor, Friends.

Tell us one thing about yourself that most people would be surprised to find out? I am a chicken when it comes to needles, hahaha.

What is your ideal vacation? Going to the beach with my wife and kids, perhaps on a cruise.

Favorite food or restaurant? Favorite food is lasagna, but my all time favorite restaurant is Crepes & Waffles (Colombian Restaurant)

Favorite drink? Lulo Juice

Favorite movie: Band of Brothers

Favorite sports team: Dallas Cowboys, Atletico Nacional, Dallas Mavericks, Colombia National Team.

Favorite song: Clocks by Coldplay – Salsa version with Buena Vista Social Club

Tell us about your prop? The Colombian National Soccer Jersey is something I wear quite often as I am an active soccer player and sports player in general. The Paisa hat is one I got in Medellín and is a fond memory of the culture I come from and the “berraquera” (toughness) vibe it comes with.