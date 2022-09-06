James Thorne, 34

Name: James Thorne

Family: Ashley – Wife, Owen – 7, Noah – 5, Evan – 4 Months

Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas

Age: 34

Company: Quirk Growth, Bow Tie Media & Vehicle for Good

Position: Owner for all / CEO for Quirk and Vehicle for Good

How do you choose to give back to the community? We support nonprofits and most of them are local. We use our marketing efforts to highlight one nonprofit each quarter and give them a lot of services for free along with giving them 5% off the top line revenue for the whole quarter. See more details here: https://www.quirkgrowth.com/how-quirk-gives-back

What advice would you give to yourself at age 15? Start the company now. Welcome your future failures. Help others win first and not worry about yourself.

Where did your first paycheck come from? CiCi’s Pizza at age 15 / Became General Manager at 18

What other profession would you like to try? I am doing it! If something else comes up I’ll try that too! 😉

Tell us about an influential person in your life. How did they influence you and why are they important?

James Thorne Sr. – Has worked harder than any man I know to provide for his family and the work he has done is supporting and blessing other people. Taught me a lot about responsibility, sacrifice and serving others as his son. Tony Ford – executive coach here in Fort Worth. Taught me a lot about business and what to focus on first and create the right priorities in life and work. I could easily write about five or more other men in my life that have helped me get where I am today. Our successes are always on the backs of others and I hope to be the same to many more in the future!

What did you want to be when you grew up? I wanted to be a Pastor and start my own business to take care of people.

What movie, TV show, book, stage play or video game influenced you growing up? The bible has always been my true North. Proverbs is an incredible book in the Bible packed with wisdom. All of the scripture when read the right way acts as living advice and action to help me grow every day.

Tell us one thing about yourself that most people would be surprised to find out? I never went to college, I can play ten different instruments

What is your ideal vacation? Disney world with just my wife and no kids or anywhere my wife and I can go explore with mountains!

Favorite food or restaurant? Food: Anything Juan Rodriguez is cooking. Restaurant: Texas De Brazil

Favorite drink? Iced Vanilla Latte – Best made by myself!

Favorite movie: Since I was young: Extreme Days (no one will know what this is) More recent: The Greatest Showman

Favorite sports team: Baylor Bears – Married to a Full on Alumni family otherwise I am not much into sports.

Favorite song: My Apple Music says most played is: 1901 – Phoenix

Tell us about your prop?

My wife Ashley! She has been a huge rock and pillar in my life. We owe everything to God, but I am so grateful God placed her in my life when He did. I love spending every minute I can with her. I love my kids to death and want the best for them, but I also want them to pursue their dreams and leave us to do bigger and more than we ever do. When they are gone it will be Ashley and I and I can’t think of anything better than the two of us spending time together. Sounds weird to make her a “prop” but she is important to me and someone I am passionate about!