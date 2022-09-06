Kam Phillips-Sadler, 31

Name: Kam Phillips-Sadler

Family: Husband, Cameron Parents, Tam and Leta, Sister, Twee Batts, Niece, Kierstyn Strickland

Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas

Age: 31

Company: KidKare

Position: CEO

How do you choose to give back to the community? Broadening horizons for children in dream deserts.

What advice would you give to yourself at age 15? If your dreams don’t scare you, they’re just not big enough

Where did your first paycheck come from? Selling sawdust shavings to pay my rodeo entry fees.

What other profession would you like to try? Professional Barrel Racer

Tell us about an influential person in your life. How did they influence you and why are they important? My husband, the brilliant leader I snagged in high school, shapes me daily. He pushes me to be more curious, confident, kind and whole and yet, manages to support me at every turn.

What did you want to be when you grew up? Genetic Physicist

What movie, TV show, book, stage play or video game influenced you growing up? The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

Tell us one thing about yourself that most people would be surprised to find out? I turned a gift of 5 cows into 13 to fund my wedding.

What is your ideal vacation? Anything involving animals and good food.

Favorite food or restaurant? Sushi or Cajun Creole

Favorite drink? Peppermint Tea

Favorite movie: Bridesmaids

Favorite sports team: Mizzou Tigers

Favorite song: Your Smiling Face by James Taylor

Tell us about your prop? Every aspect of my leadership is shaped by time spent in the saddle. I’m immensely grateful to have been raised in a barn and reared on the back of a horse.