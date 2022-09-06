Shawn Lassiter, 38

Name: Shawn Lassiter

Family: 3 children; Christian Lassiter (15), Chancellor Lassiter (13), and Destiny Lassiter (10)

Hometown: Cantonment, FL or Pensacola, FL

Age: 38

Company: BRAVE/R Together

Position: Founder/Executive Director

How do you choose to give back to the community?

Working with community leaders to address inequities through equity and innovation.

What advice would you give to yourself at age 15?

What I would say is “Perfection is not the goal. And don’t listen to your teachers when they say you talk too much or you’re too loud, it will become one of your greatest assets in life and in your career. “

Where did your first paycheck come from?

From a telemarketing company cold calling and selling the New York Times over the phone.

What other profession would you like to try?

In film/media, being a producer of documentaries/docuseries and hosting a syndicated podcast.

Tell us about an influential person in your life. How did they influence you and why are they important? My daughter, Destiny. I’m influenced and inspired by watching her acknowledge her fears and choosing to do the hard thing anyway. The last 2 years have been very challenging and unpredictable and at times I find myself wanting to succumb to the pressures and then I see her navigate the world with a fierce spirit to win and she motivates me to press on. What I do, how I serve, and the way I love, is all for my children especially for the legacy she will continue as a black woman.

What did you want to be when you grew up?

Actress-Teacher-Lawyer

What movie, TV show, book, stage play or video game influenced you growing up?

Erin Brockovich and The Oprah Winfrey

Tell us one thing about yourself that most people would be surprised to find out?

That I have 3 children and that I coached Varsity Basketball

What is your ideal vacation?

In Hawaii, eating, drinking, dancing and exploring.

Favorite food or restaurant?

Seafood/Boo Rays

Favorite drink?

Sweet Tea & Tequila

Favorite movie:

Black Panther and Love & Basketball

Favorite sports team:

Florida State University Football & Any team with Lebron James

Favorite song:

Most Beyonce songs

Tell us about your prop?

I chose 2 props and a daughter! I chose an old microscope to represent my love for science, solving problems and discovering the unknown. My second prop is a picture of a woman in my sorority (Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.). This prop represents the legacy of the women that came before me who made a commitment to “Serve All Mankind” and the responsibility I have to continue that commitment in my work and pass it on to my daughter. My daughter represents that legacy, commitment and love.