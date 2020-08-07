AllianceTexas virtual job fair set for Wednesday, Aug. 12

Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County, Workforce Solutions for North Central Texas and Hillwood, developer of the 27,000-acre master-planned, mixed-use development, AllianceTexas, invite job seekers to the AllianceTexas Virtual Job Fair on Wednesday, August 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

North Texas-area job seekers will have an opportunity to network with prospective employers and interview for over 1,700 available positions with companies and organizations located within AllianceTexas, including several Fortune 500, Global 500 and essential businesses.

“Despite the current climate, AllianceTexas remains one of the region’s largest employment hubs, especially for essential industrial and distribution jobs. The job fair comes at a time when many North Texans are seeking stable employment,” said Mike Berry, president of Hillwood. “We are proud to partner with Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County and Workforce Solutions for North Central Texas to find a safe and efficient way to leverage technology and connect job seekers to employment opportunities.”

The AllianceTexas Virtual Job Fair is unique in its wide range of employers from industries such as manufacturing, e-commerce fulfillment, logistics, medical services, financial services, healthcare, education and retail. A variety of essential positions such as warehouse, manufacturing and distribution staff, forklift operators, logistics, administrative and financial service professionals, bank tellers, customer service representatives, and many more, will be available.

Participating companies include:

• Amazon

• BBVA USA

• Behr Paint Company

• Bridgestone Corporation

• Callaway Golf Company

• Cook Children’s Health Care System

• DHL Supply Chain

• FedEx Express

• FedEx Ground

• FedEx Supply Chain

• Grainger Industrial Supply

• Heritage Bag/Novolex

• Kroger

• Michaels

• North Texas LEAD

• Northwest Independent School District

• Samsung HVAC

• Staffmark

• Texas Veterans Commission

• Texas Workforce Commission’s Texas Veterans Leadership Program

• Texas Workforce Solutions’ Vocational Rehabilitation Services

• Volkswagen Group of America, Inc.

• Walmart eCommerce

• Williamson-Dickie Mfg. Co. (Dickies)

• Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County

Adapting to current statewide social distancing recommendations, the virtual job fair features an online environment where potential employees and employers can interact with each other from the comfort of home. Pre-registration for the event is encouraged. Job seekers can register to participate here, and employers applying for a virtual “booth” can registerhere. For more information on the AllianceTexas Virtual Job Fair, please visit https://workforcesolutions.net/event/alliancetexas-virtual-job-fair/.