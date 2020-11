FWPeople – New Hires, Promotions, Accolades

The FWPeople highlights the region’s movers & influencers. An individual announcement includes – one person and one photo.

Feature a new hire, promotion, or accolade to inform the leaders of the Tarrant County business community.

To get started, fill out this form. We reserve the right to edit your listing as needed. If your submission is not approved, we will provide you with a full refund.

If you have any questions, call PHONE or email EMAIL.