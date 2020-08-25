88.1 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Aviation American Airlines plans 19,000 furloughs, layoffs in October
AviationNewsTransportation

American Airlines plans 19,000 furloughs, layoffs in October

By AP News

Other News

Aviation

American Airlines will drop flights to 15 cities in October

AP News -
By DAVID KOENIG AP Airlines Writer American Airlines will drop flights to 15 smaller U.S. cities in October when...
Read more
Aviation

American considering cutting flights to many smaller cities

AP News -
By DAVID KOENIG AP Airlines WriterDALLAS (AP) — American Airlines is planning to drop flights to up to 30 smaller U.S. cities...
Read more
Aviation

American considering cutting flights to many smaller cities

AP News -
By DAVID KOENIG AP Airlines Writer DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines is planning to drop flights to up to...
Read more
Aviation

American, pilots agree on steps aimed at reducing job cuts

AP News -
By The Associated Press undefinedAmerican Airlines has reached a deal with its pilots' union designed to reduce the number of job losses...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

By DAVID KOENIG AP Airlines Writer

DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines said Tuesday it will eliminate 19,000 jobs in October as it struggles with a sharp downturn in travel because of the pandemic.

Flight attendants will bear the heaviest cuts, with 8,100 losing their jobs.

The furloughs and management layoffs announced Tuesday are in addition to 23,500 employees who accepted buyouts, retired early or took long-term leaves of absence. American began the year with about 140,000 employees but expects fewer than 100,000 to remain in October.

U.S. air travel plunged 95% by April, a few weeks after the first significant coronavirus outbreaks in the United States. Passenger traffic has recovered slightly since then but remains down 70% from a year ago, and carriers say they need fewer workers.

American’s announcement comes one day after Delta Air Lines said it will furlough 1,941 pilots in October unless it reaches a cost-cutting deal with the pilots’ union.

In March, passenger airlines got $25 billion from the government to save jobs for six months, and American was the biggest beneficiary, receiving $5.8 billion. The money, and an accompanying ban on furloughs, expire after Sept. 30, although airlines and their labor unions are lobbying Congress for another $25 billion and a six-month reprieve from job cuts.

When the federal relief was approved, “it was assumed that by Sept. 30, the virus would be under control and demand for air travel would have returned. That is obviously not the case,” American CEO Doug Parker and President Robert Isom said in a letter to employees on Tuesday.

American plans to fly less than half its usual schedule — and only one-fourth of its lucrative international service — in the fourth quarter. The airline, based in Fort Worth, Texas, announced last week that it will pull out of 15 smaller U.S. cities in October, a move that was seen as a warning shot to Washington that it should approve more money for airline payrolls.

“The one possibility of avoiding these involuntary reductions on Oct. 1 is a clean extension” of the payroll relief, Parker and Isom said in their letter to employees.

Airlines were the only industry to get special treatment in a $2.2 trillion virus-relief measure approved in March. There is broad support in Congress for extending that help, but it is stalled by a breakdown in negotiations between the White House and congressional Democrats over a new aid package.

Previous articleStocks drift as Wall Street hugs record highs; Dow dumps Exxon
Next articleWriter Gail Sheehy, author of ‘Passages,’ dies at 83
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News

New virus cases decline in the US and experts credit masks

AP News -
By CARLA K. JOHNSON and ADAM GELLER Associated Press NEW YORK (AP) — The number of Americans newly diagnosed...
Read more
News

Hundreds of thousands ordered to flee coast ahead of Laura

AP News -
By REBECCA SANTANA and JEFF MARTIN Associated Press NEW ORLEANS (AP) — More than half a million people were...
Read more
Government

China, US discuss economic coordination in trade meeting

AP News -
By JOE McDONALD AP Business WriterBEIJING (AP) — U.S. and Chinese trade envoys discussed strengthening coordination of their countries' economic policies during...
Read more
Education

Zoom glitches, briefly grinding US schools to a halt

AP News -
By MAE ANDERSON AP Technology WriterNEW YORK (AP) — Teachers and parents got a brief glimpse of a new kind of pandemic-era...
Read more
News

National Guard called out after police shoot Black man

AP News -
By TAMMY WEBBER and MORRY GASH Associated Press KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's governor summoned the National Guard for...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101