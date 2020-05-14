Assent Aeronautics holds $18.9 million live virtual aircraft auction today

Private Aircraft Auction House and industry leader Assent Aeronautics will host the largest private aircraft auction in history in the format of a Live Online Digital Aircraft Auction taking place today – May 14 ¬– at 14:00 CST.
The inaugural Assent Aeronautics Live Virtual Aircraft Auction will feature six business jets, three turbo props, one amphibian, and three piston twins, bringing an approximate total value of $18.9MM. Most notable, the 2008 Bombardier/Challenger 605 holds the highest market value.
Auction Lineup:
- 2008 Bombardier/Challenger 605
- 1999 Cessna Citation Bravo
- 1994 Cessna Citation Jet
- 1980 Beechcraft B55 Baron
- 1978 Cessna 421C
- 1977 Beechcraft King Air 100
- 2016 Beechcraft King Air 350i
- 1981 Dassault Falcon 50
- 1997 Cessna Citation Jet
- 1998 Cessna 182 Skylane Amphibian
- 1980 Cessna 421C
- 1988 Cessna Citation II
- 1982 Fairchild Merlin IIIC
Assent Aeronautics is a family owned company, founded in 2004 and headquartered in Fort Worth.
For more information on the auction, to register to bid, or to view the inventory, visit: www.assentauctions.com