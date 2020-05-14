Assent Aeronautics holds $18.9 million live virtual aircraft auction today

Private Aircraft Auction House and industry leader Assent Aeronautics will host the largest private aircraft auction in history in the format of a Live Online Digital Aircraft Auction taking place today – May 14 ¬– at 14:00 CST.

The inaugural Assent Aeronautics Live Virtual Aircraft Auction will feature six business jets, three turbo props, one amphibian, and three piston twins, bringing an approximate total value of $18.9MM. Most notable, the 2008 Bombardier/Challenger 605 holds the highest market value.

Auction Lineup:

2008 Bombardier/Challenger 605 1999 Cessna Citation Bravo 1994 Cessna Citation Jet 1980 Beechcraft B55 Baron 1978 Cessna 421C 1977 Beechcraft King Air 100 2016 Beechcraft King Air 350i 1981 Dassault Falcon 50 1997 Cessna Citation Jet 1998 Cessna 182 Skylane Amphibian 1980 Cessna 421C 1988 Cessna Citation II 1982 Fairchild Merlin IIIC

Assent Aeronautics is a family owned company, founded in 2004 and headquartered in Fort Worth.

For more information on the auction, to register to bid, or to view the inventory, visit: www.assentauctions.com