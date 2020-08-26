Bell Air Show make it a drive-in experience

90.5 F
By FWBP Staff
The Thunderbirds Delta Formation pilots perform the Delta Opener during the Wings and Waves Air Show at Daytona Beach, Fla., Oct. 12, 2014. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Manuel J. Martinez)

Alliance Air Productions announced this week that the 30th Anniversary of the Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show, set for Oct. 17-18, 2020 at Fort Worth Alliance Airport and featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, has evolved into North Texas’ first drive-in air show experience. The current plan is to offer a limited number of parking tickets available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis in mid-September at AllianceAirShow.com. There will be no parking tickets sold onsite.

Bell Alliance logo

“The circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic provided the unique opportunity to be innovative in how to move forward with hosting the air show for the North Texas community,” said Christina Carey, director of special projects for Alliance Air Productions, producer of the event and a nonprofit organization created by Hillwood. “Our newly reformatted event will be a memorable, fun and socially distanced drive-in experience as we celebrate 30 years of soaring excellence.”

Social distancing standards and additional protocols will be in place. Each vehicle will be appropriately separated – with one space for the vehicle and the adjoining space for guests to sit safely and picnic. Guests still will be able to photograph, see and feel the heart-thumping roar of the world-renowned U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and other best-in-class performers. The drive-in experience will not include static displays, exhibitors, kids’ inflatables, paid seating areas or chalets. Additional information on the drive-in experience and plans, including what will and will not be allowed will be available at AllianceAirShow.com.

Critical Safety Information:

  • Those who have had COVID-19 symptoms or had close contact with someone who has had COVID-19 symptoms – within the past 14 days of the air show – should remain at home.
  • All guests will be required to wear masks for the entirety of the event. 
  • Open flames, grills, pop-up tents, RV’s, trailers and smoking will not be allowed.
  • Ample restrooms and hand wash stations will be onsite.

“Alliance Air Productions will continue to monitor updates relevant to our area, as they are made available,” explained Carey. “Should local, state, federal, military, or FAA entities determine that we cannot host a 2020 air show due to matters that are COVID-19 related, advance ticket purchases will be refunded.”

The Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show is one of the largest, longest-running and most successful civilian air shows in the nation and placed first among “Best Air Shows” in the 2020 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. Since 2006, more than $760,000 has been distributed to more than 70 nonprofit organizations. This year’s proceeds will be distributed to local nonprofit organizations.

