Congresswoman Granger, Senator Cruz, and Secretary Barrett Tour Lockheed Martin

U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett and Senator Ted Cruz toured Lockheed Martin’s F-35 facility June 12.

The delegation, hosted by outgoing Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson and incoming CEO James Taiclet, discussed aircraft production, the health of the North Texas defense industrial base, and Lockheed Martin’s efforts to adapt its operations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The story of Fort Worth is the story of our nation’s defense, and private industry partners like Lockheed Martin have played a key role in transforming our metroplex into America’s leading defense hub,” Granger, the ranking Republican on the House Appropriation Committee, said in a news release.

She noted that generations of North Texans have worked on the production lines at the plant and produced the world’s most advanced aircraft, to include the F-16 and the F-35.

The same plant that build B-24 bombers in World War II also produces the world’s most advanced, stealthy, and lethal fighter jet today – the Joint Strike Fighter, she said.

“Today’s visit from Secretary Barrett highlights the role played by Texas, and North Texas in particular, at the forefront of a strong national defense,” Granger said. “I was pleased to see firsthand how Lockheed Martin is committed to delivering F-35s to our warfighters while protecting the health and safety of those involved in its production, which includes over 90 Texas suppliers and over 50,000 hardworking Texans,” Granger said.

“The F-35 program, like much of defense industry, remains strong because of employees whose focus and commitment has mitigated the coronavirus impact. Thank you for your dedication that enables us to continue delivering tomorrow’s force, today.” Barrett said. “Built in the heart of Texas, this fifth-generation F-35 aircraft is the most advanced in the world, offering interoperability and speed needed to protect the United States and our partners.”

– FWBP Staff