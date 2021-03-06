Newsmakers: Umanzor named Bilingual Program Coordinator

AGRICULTURE

Brandon Badgley has joined Argyle-based PureAcre as Account Director. The agricultural innovation company provides products that maximize plant performance and fertilizer efficiency.

AVIATION

American Airlines Group Inc. has elected Adriane M. Brown to its board of directors. Brown will also serve on the company’s Audit and Corporate Governance and Public Responsibility committees. Brown currently serves as managing partner at Seattle-based venture capital firm Flying Fish Partners. She also sits on the boards of Axon Enterprise, Inc., eBay Inc. and the Washington Research Foundation/WRF Capital.

EDUCATION

Fort Worth Country Day (FWCD) senior Henry Lynn has been named a candidate in the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, one of the highest honors bestowed upon graduating high school seniors. Lynn is the only student from Fort Worth and one of only 140 students from Texas selected for candidacy out of the 3.6 million students expected to graduate from U.S. high schools in 2021. The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established by executive order to recognize and honor some of the nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors. Scholars are selected based on superior academic and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, strong character, and involvement in community and school activities.

NONPROFITS

The Jordan Elizabeth Harris Foundation, a suicide prevention and depression research nonprofit serving North Texas, has announced that David Umanzor is its new Bilingual Program Coordinator.

A grant from The Morris Foundation, a private foundation dedicated to removing barriers and creating pathways for the vulnerable in the Fort Worth community, provided funding for creation of Bilingual Program Coordinator position to better fill the mental health gaps in the Hispanic community.

Christie Eckler, who has been a part of several key institutions in the DFW area, stepped into a new executive role in January 2021 at the National MS Society.

As executive director, she will lead efforts in North Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.

“I was diagnosed with MS in 2011, and it was with the help of a local chapter of the MS Society that I was able to come to terms with my new reality and accept my new trajectory while also building my professional career in nonprofits,” she said.

Eckler is a seasoned nonprofit professional bringing 14 years of experience in social work, fundraising, relationship cultivation and stewardship, community and board engagement, and staff development, the news release said.

Most recently, she served as vice president for advancement at Botanical Research Institute of Texas, where she led the advancement department overseeing fundraising, corporate relations, membership and marketing.

PROMOTIONS

Royer Commercial Interiors has announced the selection of Charlie Royer as new vice president of sales. Royer joined the company in 2005 as an account manager. In 2018, he made a financial investment as a shareholder and his role focused mainly on business development for the company. Becoming the vice president of sales and managing the sales team is the next step to solidify the strength and future of Royer Commercial Interiors and continue to build upon its 78 plus year history as a Fort Worth family owned business, the company said in a news release.

FranFund has promoted Carly Lywood from Controller to Vice President Finance & Human Resources. Lywood has served as Controller at FranFund Inc. since 2013.

RETAIL

GameStop Corp. announced that Jim Bell, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be resigning from his roles on March 26, 2021. The company has initiated a search for a permanent Chief Financial Officer.