JetBlue to offer new service between New York and DFW Airport

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) on June 18 announced it is adding 30 new domestic routes to serve customers in markets where leisure and VFR (visiting friends and relatives) travel is showing some signs of strength. With business travel facing a less certain recovery timeline, the new routes offer JetBlue the opportunity to generate revenue, bring aircraft back into service that would otherwise sit idle, and add more flying opportunities for JetBlue crewmembers.

Of interest to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the airline will reopen its Dallas Fort Worth International Airport facilities in early July. JetBlue also said it begin to offer new service between New York John F. Kennedy international Airport (JFK) and DFW Airport up to twice daily beginning July 23.

Each market was identified as one in which JetBlue’s award-winning service and low fares will benefit travelers as well as support the airline’s cash position, according to a news release from JetBlue.

The expanded service focuses on:

Growing relevance in JetBlue’s focus cities

Launch Mint flights between Newark and LAX/SFO

Playing to JetBlue’s strength in Florida with new point-to-point routes

New markets will be phased in between July and October. Seats on all new routes will be available for purchase Friday, June 19.

“Coronavirus has transformed airline route maps, and as we begin to see small signs of recovery, we continue to be flexible with our network plans to respond to demand trends and generate cash in support of our business,” said Scott Laurence, head of revenue and planning, JetBlue. “We’ve selected routes where customers are showing some interest in travel again and where our low fares and award-winning experience will be noticed.”

Mint Between the Garden State and the Golden State

JetBlue, New York’s Hometown Airline®, will expand its successful Mint service in the broader metro area to Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) with daily nonstop service to both Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and San Francisco International Airport (SFO). Mint offers a rethought design and a more personal approach to service with exceptional hospitality from specially trained crewmembers. Favorite Mint features include lie-flat seating – including individual suites with sliding privacy doors, tapas style dining, fresh espresso from the first purpose-built cappuccino machine for a U.S. airline, amenity kits by Hayward and Hopper, and dessert from local artisanal ice cream makers based in Mint cities.

All customers will benefit from JetBlue’s Airbus A321 with Mint aircraft. Features of the A321 core interior include 10-inch television screens offering free entertainment, comfortable seats with the most legroom in coach (a) and power outlets accessible to all customers. JetBlue’s popular marketplace – a self-serve station full of free snacks, sodas and water for customers to enjoy at their convenience – is also available throughout the flight. And all A321 aircraft offer JetBlue’s free Fly-Fi high-speed broadband Internet service (b).

Filling Out Focus Cities & Florida Flying

Elsewhere in JetBlue’s focus cities and in Florida, the airline will launch new routes where there are small signs of recovery in leisure and visiting friends and relatives (VFR) travel. Adding more destinations in these key markets will help make JetBlue more relevant to more travelers and drive loyalty.

Outside of JetBlue focus cities, the airline is launching several new point-to-point routes that play to JetBlue’s strength in Florida. These routes will gives customers a new option that offers low fares with great JetBlue customer service and the layers of protection offered as part of its Safety From the Ground Up program.

“We don’t believe customers should have to choose between a low fare and a great experience,” said Laurence. “These new routes are a win for customers, and we believe they will work especially well for us in this unique environment.”

JetBlue will reactivate some temporarily parked aircraft to support the new routes. Like the rest of the JetBlue network, these new routes will be regularly evaluated. The airline will remain flexible, allowing market demand to determine how long a particular route continues to operate.

Additionally, nine temporarily closed cities and several summer seasonal destinations will reopen in early July: