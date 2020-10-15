70.1 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, October 15, 2020
Aviation Not again! Airline crew reports jetpacker near LA airport
Aviation

By AP News
grayscale photography of astronaut
Photo by Nicolagypsicola on Unsplash

AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Officials are investigating a report from an airline crew member that someone was flying in a jetpack as the plane approached Los Angeles International Airport to land on Wednesday — the second such report in about six weeks.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the latest sighting was reported around 1:45 p.m.

“A China Airlines crew member reported seeing what appeared to be someone in a jetpack roughly seven miles northwest of the airport,” the FAA said in a statement. The FAA alerted local law enforcement and is investigating the report.

The statement did not elaborate.

On Aug. 29, authorities received separate reports from two airline pilots that someone was flying in a jetpack at around 3,000 feet as their planes approached LAX.

