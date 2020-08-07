Novaria Group announces two new board members

Novaria Group has announced that Bonnie Peat and James Riley have joined its board of directors.



Peat most recently served as Vice President of the Engine Business for Parker Aerospace, where she was responsible for leading the strategy, business development and relationship management for OEM engine customers worldwide.



Riley most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Consolidated Precision Products (CPP), a leading provider of castings for aerospace and defense end markets.



“Our team is thrilled to partner with Bonnie and Jim as we look to take Novaria to the next level,” said Josh Weisenbeck, Partner at KKR and senior leader on KKR’s Industrials investment team. “Both Bonnie and Jim bring decades of leadership experience at best-in-class aerospace and defense suppliers and will play an integral role in the execution of our growth strategy at Novaria.”

Novaria Group is a family of precision aerospace and defense component companies founded in 2011.