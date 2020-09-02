76.9 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, September 2, 2020
Aviation Sabre names Hospitality Solutions president
AviationTechnology

Sabre names Hospitality Solutions president

By FWBP Staff
Sabre Corp.

Other News

FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

 

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) has named named Scott Wilson as president of Sabre Hospitality Solutions, effective Sept. 8. Wilson joins Sabre from Great Wolf Resorts where he served as its Chief Commercial Officer. 


“We are thrilled to have Scott Wilson join Sabre’s executive leadership team at such an important time for our company. Scott brings 25 years of experience leading strategic planning and key commercial activities for large global organizations in both the hospitality and airline industries, having spent several years at Marriott International, United Airlines and most recently at Great Wolf Resorts,” said Sean Menke, Sabre’s president and CEO. “Scott has a strong background in innovation and his skillset will serve us well as we continue to transform and scale Sabre’s hospitality business.”


The Company also noted that its Hospitality Solutions business continues to play an integral role in its transformational journey to create a new market for personalized travel.
Sabre has taken deliberate steps to strengthen and grow its hospitality business over the last several years, the Southlake company said in the news release.
Earlier this year, the company announced it is working with Accor to establish a strategic partnership. In collaboration with Accor, Sabre intends to develop a new full-service property management capability, while also enriching its existing central reservation and limited service property management systems.


“I am excited to be joining Sabre at such a critical time in its transformation. The travel industry itself is undergoing a major shift and I believe Sabre is best-positioned to continue to grow and scale its Hospitality business as our industry recovers and travel returns to its new normal,” said Wilson.
 “As a trusted technology partner for many of the world’s leading hotel brands, serving over 40,000 properties on its central reservation system, Sabre is on a mission to simplify and solve fragmentation in hospitality technology and to significantly increase its total addressable market by delivering a curated and personalized guest experience. I look forward to being part of this team as it delivers on that vision.”
Sabre Corporation connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre’s technology platform manages more than $260 billion worth of global travel spend annually. It serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.
www.sabre.com

Sabre &#8211; An innovative technology companySabre is a global technology company. Our innovative technology is used by more than a billion people around the world to plan, book and get to their destination at a time and price that’s right for them.www.sabre.com

– FWBP Staff

Previous articleWhat’s bigger than an event film? ‘Tenet’ might just be
Next articleCOVID-19 Survey Results: Shedding light on the impact of Texas communities
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Technology

Fulcrum Group ranked by Channel Futures

FWBP Staff -
The Fulcrum Group Inc. Ranked among world’s Best 101 managed service providers The Fulcrum Group Inc., based in Fort...
Read more
Business

Tarrant County ranks low in work-from-home study by NAR

FWBP Staff -
North Texas ranks pretty high in the “Work from Home” category, according to a just-released study by the National Association of Realtors....
Read more
Technology

Zoom rides pandemic to another quarter of explosive growth

AP News -
By MICHAEL LIEDTKE AP Technology WriterSAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Zoom's videoconferencing service is deepening its integral role in life during the...
Read more
Aviation

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

AP News -
By DAVID KOENIG AP Airlines Writer This could be the final boarding call for the $200 ticket-change fee that...
Read more
Aviation

Amazon wins FAA approval to deliver packages by drone

AP News -
By JOSEPH PISANI AP Retail Writer NEW YORK (AP) — Getting an Amazon package delivered from the sky is...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101