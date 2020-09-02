Sabre names Hospitality Solutions president

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) has named named Scott Wilson as president of Sabre Hospitality Solutions, effective Sept. 8. Wilson joins Sabre from Great Wolf Resorts where he served as its Chief Commercial Officer.



“We are thrilled to have Scott Wilson join Sabre’s executive leadership team at such an important time for our company. Scott brings 25 years of experience leading strategic planning and key commercial activities for large global organizations in both the hospitality and airline industries, having spent several years at Marriott International, United Airlines and most recently at Great Wolf Resorts,” said Sean Menke, Sabre’s president and CEO. “Scott has a strong background in innovation and his skillset will serve us well as we continue to transform and scale Sabre’s hospitality business.”



The Company also noted that its Hospitality Solutions business continues to play an integral role in its transformational journey to create a new market for personalized travel.

Sabre has taken deliberate steps to strengthen and grow its hospitality business over the last several years, the Southlake company said in the news release.

Earlier this year, the company announced it is working with Accor to establish a strategic partnership. In collaboration with Accor, Sabre intends to develop a new full-service property management capability, while also enriching its existing central reservation and limited service property management systems.



“I am excited to be joining Sabre at such a critical time in its transformation. The travel industry itself is undergoing a major shift and I believe Sabre is best-positioned to continue to grow and scale its Hospitality business as our industry recovers and travel returns to its new normal,” said Wilson.

“As a trusted technology partner for many of the world’s leading hotel brands, serving over 40,000 properties on its central reservation system, Sabre is on a mission to simplify and solve fragmentation in hospitality technology and to significantly increase its total addressable market by delivering a curated and personalized guest experience. I look forward to being part of this team as it delivers on that vision.”

Sabre Corporation connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre’s technology platform manages more than $260 billion worth of global travel spend annually. It serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

– FWBP Staff