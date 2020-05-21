Skydiving exhibitions scheduled Memorial Day in Fort Worth and Arlington



The Airpower Foundation based in Arlington/Fort Worth is holding Operation Airdrop to honor healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and as always, the nation’s military heroes who have given the ultimate sacrifice.

Operation Airdrop will be held on Memorial Day, May 25, in Fort Worth and Arlington as a combined effort among the Airpower Foundation, The All Veteran Group, Fort Worth Oral Surgery, Baylor, Harris, JPS, Tarrant Regional Water District, Bell Fort Worth Alliance Airshow, Alliance Aviation Service, the Vintage Flying Museum, the Texas Rangers, the City of Fort Worth and the City of Arlington.

Mike Elliott, president of the All Veteran Group, a retired U.S. Army Golden Knight, will perform a skydive demonstration with his team over the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington.

The public is invited to view with safe social distancing practices at each jump site. The landing zone in the city of Fort Worth will be Panther Island Pavilion, and at Globe Life Park in Arlington. The jump in Fort Worth will take place at 12 p.m. and the jump in Arlington at 4 p.m.

Featuring sky-typing aircraft which will draw a two-mile-wide heart in the sky over the cities, Elliott and his team will skydive from 10,000 feet with thank you banners, military banners, and a 1,000 square foot American flag in tow.

The City of Arlington will open all the parking lots around Globe Life Park for the public to be able to park and view the tribute.

Memorial Day was originally known as Decoration Day and originated in the years following the Civil War. It became an official federal holiday in 1971.

– FWBP Staff

