69.5 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, October 1, 2020
- Advertisements -
Aviation Spirit AeroSystems to close McAlester, Oklahoma, plant
Aviation

Spirit AeroSystems to close McAlester, Oklahoma, plant

By AP News
silver and black round portable speaker
Photo by Greg Rosenke on Unsplash

Other News

Aviation

North Texas group aquires Seattle Avionics

FWBP Staff -
Argyle-based AFV Partners LLC has acquired Seattle Avionics, a leading provider of general aviation applications, FAA-certified and geo-referenced charts and flight data,...
Read more
Aviation

Spirit AeroSystems to close McAlester, Oklahoma, plant

AP News -
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Spirit Aerosystems will close its plant in McAlester, Oklahoma, next year, the company's president said Thursday.About 175 people...
Read more
Government

Police: Texas officer fired for ‘racially insensitive meme’

AP News -
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The Fort Worth Police Department on Thursday fired a veteran officer for posting a "racially insensitive meme"...
Read more
Entertainment

Review: Sofia Coppola’s ‘On the Rocks’ is a modest delight

AP News -
By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film WriterFew filmmakers can bring a rut to life like Sofia Coppola. When her characters are in a...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Spirit Aerosystems will close its plant in McAlester, Oklahoma, next year, the company’s president said Thursday.

About 175 people work at the Oklahoma plant, where employment has already dropped 50% this year, Spirit president Tom Gentile said in a message to employees. Work at the McAlester plant will be transferred to Wichita and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Gentile said a continued drop in commercial aviation because of the coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing grounding of the 737 Max airplane led to the closure, The Wichita Eagle reported. He said Wichita-based Spirit as more production capacity than it needs because of reduced demand for new airplanes.

“In a matter of months, the production rates across all our Boeing and Airbus work packages were reduced as air travel dramatically fell,” Gentile wrote in his message. “Unfortunately, we now see a protracted downturn in the commercial aviation market that requires actions to prepare Spirit to navigate the new business realities.”
The Federal Aviation Administration grounded the 737 Max in March 2019 after two deadly crashes. Spirit AeroSystems manufactures much of the structure on the 737 Max for Boeing, which told Spirit to halt production on the plane in January. That led to 2,800 layoffs in Wichita, followed by more reductions in McAlster and Tulsa.

Previous articlePolice: Texas officer fired for ‘racially insensitive meme’
Next articleNorth Texas group aquires Seattle Avionics
- Advertisements -
- Advertisements -

Latest News

Aviation

North Texas group aquires Seattle Avionics

FWBP Staff -
Argyle-based AFV Partners LLC has acquired Seattle Avionics, a leading provider of general aviation applications, FAA-certified and geo-referenced charts and flight data,...
Read more
Aviation

American, United to furlough 32,000 as time runs out on aid

AP News -
By DAVID KOENIG AP Airlines WriterAmerican Airlines and United Airlines say they will begin to furlough 32,000 employees after lawmakers and the...
Read more
Aviation

Tickets Now on Sale for North Texas’ First Drive-In Air Show

FWBP Staff -
The Drive-In is back. And it's not just for movies and concerts - it's for Air Shows too.
Read more
Aviation

Unfriendly skies: Airline workers brace for mass layoffs

AP News -
By TOM KRISHER and CATHY BUSSEWITZ AP Business Writers DETROIT (AP) — The worries are growing for United Airlines...
Read more
Aviation

Raytheon doubles job cuts to 15,000, citing airline downturn

AP News -
WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Raytheon Technologies Corp. plans to eliminate more than 15,000 jobs this year at its corporate offices, jet engine-maker...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101