96.5 F
Fort Worth
Monday, August 10, 2020
AviationNews

Texas tops in gun seizures at US airports

By AP News
silver electronic gate
Photo by Eric Prouzet on Unsplash

Other News

Government

Dems pan Trump’s actions on unemployment, payroll tax

AP News -
By JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump's end run around Congress on coronavirus relief...
Read more
Sports

Trump, coaches push for college football as cracks emerge

AP News -
By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer President Donald Trump joined a U.S. senator and a number of...
Read more
Business

Report: Amazon in talks with Simon on empty retail slots

FWBP Staff -
That space in the mall that used to be occupied by J.C. Penney and Sears? It might just get filled by one...
Read more
Entertainment

Fire engulfs cooking show star Rachael Ray’s home

AP News -
By THALIA BEATY Associated Press NEW YORK (AP) — A massive fire engulfed cooking show star Rachael Ray's New...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


By The Associated Press
With air traffic nearing a five-month high, airport security is finding guns in passenger carry-on bags at three times the rate recorded before the pandemic.
And 80% of the guns are loaded.
Officers found 15.3 guns for every million people screened in July, compared with 5.1 per million people in July of last year, the Transportation Security Administration said Monday.
There has been a significant increase in loaded guns at checkpoints, said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. He said screeners are already working in conditions of heightened risks and that “no one should be introducing new ones.”
“Even more concerning is that 80% of the firearms coming into the checkpoint are loaded, and it’s just an accident waiting to happen,” Pekoske said.
It is legal to transport guns in checked bags if they are unloaded and in a locked case. There are federal civil penalties for improperly placing a gun in a carry-on bag, and violators can lose the use of faster-screening programs such as TSA PreCheck, but criminal charges are usually left to local authorities.
Last year, 4,432 guns were found in carry-on bags, or about 12.1 per day, and 87% were loaded.
TSA’s public appeal to follow gun rules came the same day that it reported screening 831,789 people on Sunday. It was the first time checkpoint traffic in U.S. airports has topped 800,000 since March 17. That is still down 69% from the comparable Sunday a year ago.

Top Alport Gun seizures in July

Atlanta Georgia ATL 27
Denver Colorado DEN 13
Dallas-Fort Worth Texas DFW 13
Nashville Tennessee BNA 12
Dallas Texas DAL 9
Houston 9

Previous articleCapital One fined $80 million in data breach
Next articleBell unveils new manufacturing technology center
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Government

Dems pan Trump’s actions on unemployment, payroll tax

AP News -
By JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump's end run around Congress on coronavirus relief...
Read more
Aviation

Alliance Air Show voted best in the nation

FWBP Staff -
The Alliance Air Show – its 30th anniversary is set for Oct. 17-18 at Fort Worth Alliance Airport...
Read more
Government

China sanctions 11 US politicians, heads of organizations

AP News -
BEIJING (AP) — China on Monday announced unspecified sanctions against 11 U.S. politicians and heads of organizations promoting democratic causes, including Senators...
Read more
News

US employers post more jobs in June, pull back on hiring

AP News -
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers advertised more jobs in June compared with the...
Read more
Aviation

Bell unveils new manufacturing technology center

FWBP Staff -
Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, has unveiled its new 140,000-square-foot Manufacturing Technology Center (MTC)...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101