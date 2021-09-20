Accounting firm plans to expand Fort Worth presence with new lease, additional headcount

Calvetti Ferguson, a Houston-based CPA firm, will relocate its Fort Worth office to the top floor of One City Place by January 2022. The firm will vacate its 8,000-plus square feet in Ridglea Bank Building about six miles east.

Under the lease agreement, Calvetti Ferguson will occupy 12,131 square feet on the top floor of One City Place, which after construction will include two conference rooms, a renovated kitchen and breakroom, and brand-new workspaces for its employees. The firm’s new office space will allow for double the current employee headcount.

“We are excited to start construction next month,” said Jason Ferguson, Managing Partner at Calvetti Ferguson. “Our fast-growing Fort Worth team is looking forward to being downtown and having convenient access to retail, restaurants, and other amenities.”

So far in 2021, the firm has been involved in two major real estate transactions, including the office lease in Chase Tower in downtown Dallas.

“While many companies are looking to decrease office space, we feel strongly that having a collaborative, updated office space helps build on our connectedness and culture,” Ferguson. “Our hybrid work schedule allows employees the flexibility to work from home while still connecting and collaborating with their colleagues and clients in the office each week.”

Located in downtown Fort Worth at 300 Throckmorton Street, One City Place is a 19 story, 313,953 square foot tower in the heart of Fort Worth’s Central Business District.

Calvetti Ferguson has made several moves recently to strengthen its presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

In late August, Calvetti Ferguson announced that Advisory Partner in Charge, Chin Yu, MBA, CVA, CFE, will be based in the Dallas office.

“Having Chin based in Dallas will help the firm take full advantage of opportunities in North Texas, as the Dallas-Fort Worth market is greatly underserved and full of capital right now,” said Ferguson.

In December 2020, Calvetti Ferguson announced plans to acquire the Fort Worth firm of Mark M. Jones & Associates RLLP.

“We chose Calvetti Ferguson because their culture is a perfect match for our clients and staff. They started their firm the same year as MMJ and share our values,” said Mark Jones, Managing Partner at MMJ in a statement from the announcement. “Our clients will benefit from expanded services and capacity, and our team members will enjoy opportunities for growth and development.”

Since 2003, MMJ has served a diverse group of individuals including private businesses and high-net-worth clients among others, in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. They specialize in tax planning and compliance, assurance, and accounting services.