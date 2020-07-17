Affiliated Bank promotes Doyle to CRE post

Affiliated Bank has promoted Corey Doyle to Director of Commercial Real Estate to head and oversee the strategy and growth of the bank’s commercial real estate efforts throughout the bank’s markets, the bank said in a news release.



Doyle joined Affiliated Bank in 2018 and has more than 25 years of commercial banking experience throughout Tarrant County and the surrounding markets.

Doyle obtained a master of business administration degree with an emphasis in finance from the University of Texas at Arlington, where he also earned a bachelor’s degree in finance.

He has been active in many civic and non-profit organizations including The Parenting Center, Arlington Chamber of Commerce, Kenya Kids Can, Habitat for Humanity, Jewel Charity Golf Fundraiser and Bethesda Christian School.

“Corey has an extensive banking background ranging from large commercial developments, office, warehouse, multifamily and C&I. This broad experience provides a unique understanding of his clients and their markets; making him the perfect fit for this new role,” said Carl Cravens, Chief Lending Officer of Affiliated Bank.

Arlington-based Affiliated Bank was founded in 1959 and has more than $1.1 billion in total assets. The bank has five full-service branches in Arlington, Bedford, Fort Worth, Garland and Round Rock. The Bank also has seven mortgage locations – Arlington, Brownwood, Dallas, Fort Worth, Frisco, Round Rock and Waco – and a dedicated SBA office in Arlington.

