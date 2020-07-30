98.8 F
Affiliated Bank promotes Stacy Williams

By FWBP Staff
Stacy Williams

Affiliated Bank has promoted Stacy Williams to Director of Residential Finance. Williams began his career at the Arlington bank in 2007 and has over 20 years of corporate banking, residential development and construction experience throughout North Texas and the surrounding markets, the bank said in the announcement.


Williams holds a bachelor’s degree from Baylor University and obtained a master of business administration degree in finance from the University of Texas at Arlington.
Williams presently serves as chairman of the board of the Arlington-Mansfield Area YMCA, sits on the Mansfield Mission Center Board and is a member of the Finance Committee at First Baptist Arlington, where he devotes his time to teaching students.
“Stacy’s proven record in creating a win-win makes him the perfect fit for this position,” said Carl Cravens, Chief Lending Officer of Affiliated Bank. “We are looking forward to seeing Stacy lead this line of business throughout our markets. Builder finance has always been and will continue to be a vital part of Affiliated Bank’s success.”
www.affiliatedbank.com

www.affiliatedbank.com

