Agriculture investing platform partners with veteran-focused nonprofit

Fort Worth-based agriculture investing platform Harvest Returns announced Sept. 29 it has partnered with Bear Hug Cattle Company, a nonprofit providing veterans with opportunities in the ranching community.

The companies will give veterans the resources, knowledge and funding for those interested in careers in the ranching industry. Transitioning service members are offered a 10-week intensive course where attendees gain confidence in horsemanship, ranch tasks, basic ranch economics, and receive field training at historic operational ranches in the western U.S.

“As a company founded and run by veterans, our partnership with Bear Hug Cattle Company is a natural fit,” said Chris Rawley, a 29-year Navy veteran and CEO of Harvest Returns. “We are excited about working with new veteran ranchers and helping them fund their operations.”

“Culturally, ranching is very similar to the military,” said Benjamin Minden, Founder of Bear Hug Cattle Company. “Veterans and ranchers alike are selfless, value driven, leadership focused, hardworking, outdoor oriented, and mission centered. Veterans are trained to get up early, work long hours in tough environments, and function as part of a small team. This military work ethic is something highly sought after by ranch owners across the country, but many service members typically lack the knowledge and resources to learn how to make this transitional leap.”

Harvest Returns will teach a ranching-based finance course. The company is also offering graduates discounted fund-raising services on their platform.

Harvest Returns, Inc. is a financial technology marketplace created in 2016 by two military veterans to bring agricultural producers together with investors. The company’s pool of 8,000 investors have provided more than $17 million in funding to early stage agribusinesses.