Torres joins firm in banking & finance practice

Angel Torres has joined international law firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP as a Dallas-based associate in the firm’s Banking & Finance practice.

Prior to joining Weil, Torres served as an associate at another global law firm, where he represented private equity funds, financial institutions, and private and public companies in a variety of financing transactions. His transactional experience includes leveraged buyouts, public and private debt offerings, asset-based lending, reserve-based financings for oil and gas transactions, cash-flow lending and restructurings, including workouts, debtor-in-possession and exit financings.

Beyond his practice experience, Torres is actively involved with nonprofit organizations in the Texas community, including Tahirih Justice Center and Kids in Need of Defense, which offer pro bono representation to underserved and low-income immigrants. Additionally, he was named to the inaugural 2021 edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch, where he was recognized in the Banking and Finance category.

Torres earned his J.D., cum laude, from the Southern Methodist University (SMU) Dedman School of Law. While in law school, he was the associate managing editor of the SMU International Law Review Association and the chief student attorney for SMU’s Small Business & Trademark Clinic. Torres was also the 2013 Winstead Juris Doctor Scholarship recipient. He completed his B.A. in political science, magna cum laude, at The University of Texas at Arlington.