Argent Financial receives Stevie Award

Argent Financial Group, a leading independent fiduciary wealth management firm with offices in Fort Worth, has been named the winner of a Stevie Award in the 18th Annual American Business Awards. The Ruston, Louisiana-based company received a bronze award for Company of the Year – Financial Services – Large. This is the third year in a row that Argent has won a Stevie Award, and the second time the company has earned this specific recognition. “It is incredible to once again be recognized among the best in American business,” said Kyle McDonald, CEO of Argent Financial Group. “This honor is entirely because of our employees and their commitment to our clients and communities across the 31 markets we serve.” Judges noted several of Argent’s significant accomplishments, such as:

● Increasing assets under management by 24 percent

● Being named a 2019 Louisiana Growth Leader by the Louisiana Department of Economic Development

● Making the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies for a second year in a row

Calling the company an “excellent success story,” the judges also praised Argent for its community contributions and growth efforts and strategies. More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners. “Despite the toughest business conditions in memory, American organizations continue to demonstrate their commitment to innovation, creativity and bottom-line results,” said Stevie Awards President Maggie Gallagher. “This year’s Stevie-winning nominations are full of inspiring stories of persistence, ingenuity, resourcefulness and compassion. We celebrate all of their stories and look forward to showcasing them during our virtual awards ceremony on August 5.” The American Business Awards were created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. Details about the American Business Awards and the full list of 2020 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.