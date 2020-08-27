85.4 F
Banking Argent makes promotions in Fort Worth, Ruston
Argent makes promotions in Fort Worth, Ruston

By FWBP Staff
Megan Bowers

Argent Financial Group, an independent fiduciary wealth management firm, has announced two promotions in its Mineral Management division. Megan Bowers, who is in the Fort Worth, office, was promoted to audit manager, and Grant Nelson,  who is in Ruston, Louisiana, was promoted to audit associate. Both report to David Luke, president of Argent Mineral Management.

Bowers has been with Argent for six years and will lead the audit team and also set up client assets and researching title documents to verify mineral ownership across the 12 states in which Argent operates. She earned her bachelor’s degree in computer information systems from Lubbock Christian University.

She is a member of the American Association of Professional Landmen and the National Association of Division Order Analysts. She also received the Heritage Founders Award in 2019, where she was recognized for her professionalism and ethical integrity by Argent’s subsidiary, Heritage Trust, located in Oklahoma City.

Nelson was a part-time audit associate for Argent for the past year. He joined Argent after graduating from Louisiana Tech University in Ruston in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in finance. Nelson volunteers with the children’s ministry and youth group at Bridge Community Church.

