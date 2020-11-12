Senior manager at JTaylor named an outstanding young CPA

The American Institute of CPAs Standing Ovation Recognition Program has selected Arielle Schmeck, CPA/ABV, a Senior Manager in the Consulting Services division at JTaylor, as one of its 22 outstanding young CPAs for 2020. She was honored in the area of Valuations.

The AICPA program recognizes forensic accounting and valuation services professionals from across the country who are age 40 or under, have earned the CFF and/or ABV credential, and have worked to advance the profession. Recipients exhibit exemplary professional achievement in the specialty areas of forensic accounting and business valuation. Honorees were recognized at the 2020 AICPA Forensic & Valuation Services Conference in Las Vegas.

“Arielle is a dynamic young CPA who is driving positive results and supporting the future value of the accounting profession,” said Jeannette Koger, the AICPA’s Vice President of Advisory Services and Credentialing. “She is a high achiever who has demonstrated significant accomplishments in the valuation profession and provides exemplary service to her employer, peers and community.”

Schmeck joined JTaylor in 2016 and provides consulting and valuation services, with an emphasis in the healthcare industry. Her fields of expertise include business valuations, fair market value assessments, due diligence related to mergers and acquisitions, and transaction support. Clients include large multi-hospital health systems, national physician management companies, free-standing cancer clinics, ambulatory surgery centers and physician practices.

She is a graduate of Texas Christian University with a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Masters of Accountancy. Before joining JTaylor, she worked at Ernst & Young in the audit practice, focusing on the oil and gas industry.

Her involvement in civic and professional associations past and present include:

American Institute of Certified Public Accountants

Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants, Fort Worth Chapter

Fort Worth Business Press 2016 Twenty in Their 20s

TCU Neeley Fellows Alumni Board

The Women’s Center – Young Professionals

“Arielle is an outstanding leader in our firm, and we are thrilled that she is being recognized on a national level for her contributions to the profession,” said Courtney McKay, a partner in the Consulting Division of JTaylor. “Her commitment to excellence in the service she provides our clients and her efforts to give back by serving at the TCU Neeley School of Business make her a perfect recipient of this award.”