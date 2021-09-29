Bank hires DFW Market President with plans for North Texas expansion

First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE: FHN) has announced that Key Coker has joined the financial services company as Dallas/Fort Worth Market President.In this role, he leads the banking team and is responsible for the company’s growth and expansion plans for the Dallas and Fort Worth markets.

Coker has more than 35 years of banking experience, most recently serving as the Dallas CEO of BBVA.

“We are very excited to welcome Key to our team,” said First Horizon President and CEO Bryan Jordan. “His extraordinary experience and strong connectivity will help us capitalize on the incredible client opportunities available in the dynamic Dallas and Fort Worth markets.”

Karl Hoefer, Regional President of Texas and Louisiana for IBERIABANK/First Horizon added, “Key is the perfect leader to expand our D/FW presence. Under his leadership and based on his longevity in the industry and the market, we will be able to advance our plans to add talent and broaden our client base.”

IBERIABANK and First Horizon recently merged and will soon operate as First Horizon in Texas and other markets across the U.S. The combination of the two companies creates a full-service, $85 billion regional bank, operating in 12 states, with over 130 years in the banking industry.

“I’m thrilled to be joining IBERIABANK/First Horizon during this exciting time in the Company’s history,” said Coker. “I was attracted by the opportunities created by the newly combined organization and specifically, their growth strategy and commitment to the Dallas/Fort Worth market.”

Coker’s leadership in the community is evidenced by his active involvement as a board member and chair of many local organizations including Boys & Girls Clubs, American Heart Association, Dallas Symphony Association, Dallas Citizens Council, Habitat for Humanity, North Texas Food Bank, Junior Achievement and Better Business Bureau.

Coker graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) with honors Finance Degree.