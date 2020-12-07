Worthington National Bank names new CFO

Worthington National Bank has named Veronica Watkins chief financial officer, replacing Les Schuler who is retiring after a 46-year career in banking in December. As CFO, Watkins will oversee Worthington’s accounting, finance, operations, compliance and human resources departments.

“Veronica grew up in banking and that history is perfectly tailored for the CFO position,” said Greg Morse, Worthington National Bank CEO. “She has big boots to fill, but I am confident she will do so flawlessly.”

“I look forward to being part of the executive team of one of the few locally-owned community banks in Tarrant County,” said Watkins. “I hope to contribute to Worthington’s legacy as a successful and respected financial institution.”

Before joining the Worthington team, Watkins served as the CFO at Affiliated Bank, N.A. in Arlington and Liberty Bank in Hurst.

Watkins’ career in banking started in 1988 at the Texas Commerce Bank in Houston as the consumer loan reconciliation clerk.

She attended the University of Houston and ultimately earned a bachelor’s in business administration in accounting from Stephen F. Austin State University.

She came to Fort Worth in 2005. She has served on the board of the Tarrant County Bankers Association and was president in 2015 and is a member of the Texas Society of CPAs, Fort Worth Chapter of CPAs, and Financial Managers Society.

Please leave this field empty Oh hi there 👋 It’s nice to meet you. Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox. We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.