Bank names North Texas regional president

Truist Bank announced today that Christian Corts will serve as North Texas regional president beginning this month. In this role Corts will be the company’s senior leader in the market responsible for delivering the full complement of the company’s services to clients in the area and directing the commercial business.

Corts previously served as Eastern Tennessee regional president for Truist, a role he has held since 2019, following the merger of equals between BB&T and SunTrust Bank. At BB&T, Corts held numerous roles including president for the Tennessee region, commercial finance specialist, corporate banker and corporate banking manager.

“Christian Corts has a proven track record for ensuring our clients’ needs are met, leading by example and bringing our purpose of inspiring and building better lives and communities to life for our clients, teammates and communities,” said David Weaver, head of Commercial Community Banking for Truist. “Christian brings demonstrated leadership and extensive experience to our team in North Texas as well as a focus on growing our business in this dynamic region.”

“I look forward to calling the Dallas area my new home and helping our strong team deliver our unique Community Banking model, which combines a decentralized, regional structure with industry expertise and banking expertise, to even more clients across North Texas. Our approach is a differentiator in the industry,” said Corts.

Corts earned his B.A. in Finance from Samford University.

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the sixth-largest commercial bank in the U.S. with total assets of $518 billion as of March 31, 2021.. Learn more at Truist.com.