Bank of America provides $1.1 million to winter storm relief

Bank of America has announced a $1.1 million commitment to address local needs across Texas as communities continue to recover from a devastating winter storm that left dozens dead and millions without power or safe drinking water.

This includes $250,000 from the Bank of America Charitable Foundation to the American Red Cross in support of its work across all of the states impacted by the storm and to the Feeding Texas network. The remaining $900,000 will be distributed to local nonprofits across Texas as they work closely with communities in need to provide shelter, water, food and essential items, the bank said in a news release.

“I am always impressed by the resilience of Texans and our Bank of America employees,” said Nikki Graham, Austin Market President of Bank of America. “From the Rio Grande Valley to the panhandle, this winter storm affected the entire state, including our 19,000 employees in Texas, and for many, the recovery is just beginning. Bank of America will continue to provide support to help individuals, families, and businesses move past this deadly storm.”

Additionally, the Bank of America Charitable Foundation will match all employee gifts dollar-for-dollar to relief agencies through March 26. Bank employees can also donate matched funds to their colleagues through Bank of America’s Employee Relief Fund, which provides short-term assistance to teammates experiencing significant financial hardship as a result of a natural disaster, family emergency or other unexpected events.

Dallas/Ft. Worth donations: $300,000 to support CitySquare, Minnie’s Food Pantry, the North Texas Food Bank, the Tarrant Area Food Bank and The Family Place.

In total, more than 5,600 cases of water, 3,600 meals, 900 hygiene kits, 200 blankets, 400 flashlights and various other items were provided to Bank of America teammates across Texas during the storms, as well as temporary shelter and places to warm up.

