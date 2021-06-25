Bank of America supports for 36 DFW-area nonprofits

Across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, nonprofits have not only risen to meet the everyday needs of the community, but also meet the increased, urgent demands brought on by the pandemic and Bank of America announced support for 36 of them June 25.

The bank said in a news release that its support is to help nonprofits further their efforts to deliver essential and basic services to the most vulnerable, including education, essential healthcare, workforce and leadership development, homelessness prevention, and food insecurity.

The bank granted more than $1.5 in support.

“Our nonprofit partners have stepped up to serve our community in a big way. By partnering with local organizations as they respond to urgent needs and build programs to address challenges like food insecurity, access to healthcare and homelessness, our Bank of America team is able to reinforce our commitment to the communities we serve,” said Mike Pavell, president, Bank of America Fort Worth.

Jennifer Chandler, president, Bank of America Dallas, echoed that sentiment.

“Bank of America is committed to supporting local organizations that are moving our community forward and going above and beyond to serve our most vulnerable. We are so appreciative of the work our nonprofit partners are doing to fulfill basic needs and advance economic opportunity,” Chandler said.

Nonprofits supported:

Best Buddies International

Big Thought

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas Inc.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County Bridge Steps (The Bridge Homeless Recovery) Café Momentum Catholic Charities Diocese of Fort Worth Center for Transforming Lives Cristo Rey Dallas High School Inc.

Cristo Rey Fort Worth Corporate Work Study Crossroads Community Services Inc.

Dallas Works

Grapevine Relief and Community Exchange (GRACE) Hope Farm Inc.

Hopes Door New Beginning Center

Jewish Family Service of Greater Dallas, Inc.

Meals on Wheels Collin County

Meals on Wheels Inc. of Tarrant County

Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance

My Possibilities

Network of Community Ministries

NPower Inc.

Paul Quinn College

Plano Improvement Corporation

Presbyterian Night Shelter of Tarrant County Samaritan Inn Inc.

State Fair of Texas

The Arlington Life Center

The Concilio

The Ladder Alliance Inc.

The Salvation Army

Trinity Park Conservancy

United Way of Tarrant County

Visiting Nurse Association of Texas

W I Cook Foundation (Cook Children’s)

Year Up Inc.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County will use its funding to support the Workforce and Skills Development program and its staff, the goals of which are to ensure participants persist, succeed, and graduate from high school completing a rigorous secondary school program of study, enroll in college, and graduate with a college degree through supporting their diverse academic and non-cognitive needs. The program will help equip the next generation with skills to live productive lives as educated, financially independent, responsible leaders.

Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County has experienced a 59% increase in people served and a 66% increase in meals delivered, when comparing the first five months of 2021 to 2019. Funding from Bank of America will be used to continue to meet this growing demand, enabling the agency to serve an additional 7,143 meals.

The Samaritan Inn housed 553 individuals in its 2020 program year and served more than 146,000 meals. Funding from Bank of America grant will support all wrap-around services to help the Inn continue to fulfill its mission to support the homeless in North Texas, with a specific focus on helping willing individuals gain dignity and independence. The grant will help provide food, shelter and critical services to hundreds of homeless single and family households and will also support achievement of the Inn’s primary outcomes related to improving self-sufficiency, reducing barriers to employment and increasing financial capability.

The State Fair of Texas will deploy its funding from Bank of America to support its Big Tex Urban Farms, a revolutionary, mobile agriculture system in the heart of Fair Park that connects like-minded agriculture entities and provides fresh produce to organizations focused on hunger and healthy lifestyle programs. In 2020, the program provided 295,757 servings of produce, totaling 26,183 pounds. As of June 11, 2021, the farms had provided 94,918 servings, or 8,021 pounds, of produce.

Big Thought believes in the greatness of all youth and is reimagining, alongside FWISD, alternative education as a restorative space, rather than a punitive experience, and ultimately creating conditions where youth can re-engage in a pathway to pursuing greatness. Funding will support internal design capacities and technical assistance, as well as program design and implementation preparation. Big Thought works with school leadership to actualize the new design through additional professional learning, equipment and/or student experiences that are not covered by its operating budget.